For climate change, only the result counts





Earth’s atmosphere is shared by all the inhabitants of the planet, so Promise by Chinese President Xi Jinpings that the path, the method, the rhythm and the intensity to be achieved [peak carbon emissions by 2030] should and must be determined by ourselves, and will never be influenced by others does not seem very cooperative with the billions outside of China. Mother Nature and the broader laws of physics and chemistry care little for the principles of self-determination dear to anyone, and will certainly not be impressed by Xi’s attitude, because the the climate of our unique house is getting warmer due to human combustion activity to produce energy. With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a digital display panel updates the time and temperature as temperatures are forecast to reach 116 degrees Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP) It’s good for Xi to want to pursue his own path, and if that path can really lead his country toward its climate goals, good for him. But there are really only so many ways in which carbon reductions are physically possible, and no amount of optimism, wishful thinking or willpower can change that. What we need is a significant reduction in emissions produced by dirty electricity generation, heavy manufacturing, transport, industrial agriculture and other polluting sectors, which in turn means increased comfort with the moderation of consumption and a re-examination of our commitments to grow at all costs. No one wants to say, but again, physics doesn’t care about our preferences. Sure, we can hope to discover lasting fusion or powerful carbon-capturing technologies that can turn back time, but that’s like sitting on the deck of the Titanic and hoping that a passing pack of seals will carry you to safety. Sure, it could happen, but it’s not a real plan and waiting for that to happen is practically a death wish. Let’s hope that’s the message of science that got through. US climate envoy John Kerrys meetings with senior Chinese officials this week in Beijing. Let’s also hope that our own political leaders hear it loud and clear, especially an all-too-large contingent of the GOP who, despite all available evidence, dismiss the risks of climate change or even go so far as to deny that they are real. To say that we are facing unprecedented climatic calamities is already to have missed the boat; misfortunes are there. From this country to Europe and beyond, unprecedented heat is sweeping the globe, and its killing people and destruction of infrastructure. Canadas raging forest fires are destroying forests and belching smoke and smog all over the East Coast. Vermont was flooded and no one knows what will happen next. Countries around the world are experiencing climate impacts ranging from drought and flooding to frost and heat waves, making the commitments of the world’s two biggest polluters, the United States and China, of critical and even existential importance. There is still a lot of work to do. Kerrys four days of meetings appear to have culminated in no firm additional commitments, the envoy saying only that he had had a very extensive series of frank conversations. There are supposedly more intensive meetings on the horizon, and these must give rise to real and firm expectations that both countries will adhere to. The sad truth is that our current climate crises could have been avoided if we had acted sooner. Let’s not say the same thing in 20 years.

