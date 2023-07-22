As tensions mount, Zelensky and Erdogan discuss collapsing grain deal





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about the failure of a deal that allowed Ukrainian ships carrying grain to bypass a Russian blockade, as Moscow hammers Ukrainian port infrastructure and swears commercial vessels in the Black Sea could be perceived as carrying military goods. Moscow pulled out of the deal, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, last week, and all efforts to revive it have been thrown into doubt. Since its collapse, Russia has bombarded Ukrainian ports, including hitting grain stores and other infrastructure, although the region was largely quiet overnight Saturday. Due to Russia’s actions, the world is once again on the brink of a food crisis, Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter late Friday. A total of 400 million people in many African and Asian countries are at risk of starvation. Together we must avoid a global food crisis. Mr. Erdogan has been a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion last February, setting himself apart from his NATO allies by maintaining friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Mr Erdogan is expected to meet Mr Putin next month.

Mr. Zelensky said he discussed the prospects for peace with Mr. Erdogan and asked for help with the return of prisoners of war, in particular members of the Crimean Tatar ethnic minority. During the meeting, President Erdogan said Turkey had made intense efforts to make peace prevail, the Turkish president’s office said on Twitter, adding that Friday’s call came at the request of Kyiv. Russia has said it will renew the deal, but only if other countries lift the sanctions they imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a move unlikely. Moscow says the deal has not been fair to Russia and its producers have been forced to sell grain and other agricultural products at below-market prices. On Friday, Erdogan told reporters that Russia wanted the grain corridor to be maintained, but had expectations from Western countries and needed to act. He said he would discuss the issue with Mr. Putin on the phone and when they meet. Moscow’s decision to end the deal came just days after the Turkish leader held a warm meeting with President Biden and said Ukraine undoubtedly deserved NATO membership, a move that potentially complicates relations with Mr Putin, who blamed NATO expansion, in part, for his decision to invade Ukraine, and raises questions about whether the deal could be revived.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday, accused Russia of militarizing food supplies and said it would be very, very difficult for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain and other food products. The attack on the bridge connecting Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, which left two civilians dead, also raised tensions in the region. The bridge remained closed for nearly a week due to damage Russia blamed on Ukraine, and Russian holidaymakers traveling to or from the peninsula were told to take a much longer route through occupied territories, including the heavily damaged city of Mariupol. This road was also blocked on Saturday morning, Russian officials wrote on the Telegram messaging app. In a video address to the Aspen Security Forum, Zelensky said on Friday that the bridge was a legitimate target for Ukraine and should be destroyed. The goal is to return all of Crimea, as it is our sovereign territory, he said. The Kerch Bridge is not a minor logistics route. It is used to deliver ammunition and militarize the Crimean peninsula.

