President Joko Widodo became Inspector of Ceremonies on the 63rd day of Adhyaksa Bhakti





KETIKNEWS.ID,– The 63rd Anniversary of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia or Hari Bhakti Adhyaksa (HBA), attended by President Joko Widodo, was held in Ragunan, South Jakarta. President Jokowi became the inspector of the ceremony held in the courtyard of the Education and Training Agency of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Ragunan, Jakarta on Saturday (22/7/2023). In his remarks, President Jokowi called for the Attorney General’s office to be able to maintain public trust. “That trust has to be maintained, that public trust has to be maintained and restored,” Indonesian President Jokowi said in Jakarta on Saturday. The president passed it on the basis of the results of an investigative institution that showed growing public confidence in the attorney general’s office. “The results of the survey institute in August 2022 increased by 75.3%, now in 2023 it will reach 81.2%,” Jokowi said. Despite this success, Jokowi reminded the attorney general’s office to be careful in maintaining public trust. “However, be careful. Raising public trust is not easy, don’t be complacent,” the president said. Jokowi hopes that the attorney general’s office will further improve its systematic and institutionalized work. Either by a planned, global and equitably distributed transformation from the center to the regions. The theme of Adhyaksa’s birthday or Bhakti day 2023 is firm and humane law enforcement protecting national development. The history of the establishment of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office became an independent institution since July 22, 1960, written based on the RI Presidential Decree No. 204/1960. Thus, every July 22 is designated as Adhyaksa Bhakti day. While the Attorney General’s separation from the Department of Justice on August 1, 1960.

