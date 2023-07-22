Why Kissinger returned to China

The State Department threw cold water on the latter possibility in its daily briefing, stressing that Kissinger was traveling as a private citizen and not under the auspices of the US government. Still, there was a stark contrast between the warmth displayed at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse with Kissinger and the chillier atmosphere of the Great Hall of the People, where Biden officials met their counterparts.

Why the feast of love? Mainly because it was in the mutual interest of the Chinese and the Kissingers to play nice. For China, it was an opportunity to suggest that it would respond better to US policies that dated back to the days of Kissing. For Kissinger, the visit represents an opportunity to do what he’s been trying to do since leaving public office: maintain his relevance and influence.

To understand Beijing’s perspective, it’s important to remember that the political climate in Washington has turned sharply against the Chinese Communist Party over the past decade. For all the rhetoric about the polarization of US foreign policy, one of the few areas of recent bipartisan consensus has been to view China as a rival rather than a partner. It started at the end of the Obama administration. The Trump administration has escalated the hostility, highlighting human rights abuses in Xinjiang, bolstering its support for Taiwan and launching a trade war with China.

In its first two years, the Biden administration has instead accelerated the withdrawal of engagement and the shift to strategic competition. This became evident during the first high-level meeting between Chinese and American officials in Anchorage, Alaska in March 2021. The atmosphere inside the room was colder than the temperature outside. After Chinese officials blasted their American counterparts, Blinken responded in kind in front of television cameras, warning China that its actions would result in a much more violent world. Over the next two years, the Biden administration made it clear that it took strategic competition with China seriously. The United States launched the Quad and launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, structures clearly designed to counter China. In his statements, President Joe Biden appeared to signal the end of US strategic ambiguity over Taiwan, making it clear that the United States would step in to help defend the island against a PRC military attack. The administration imposed export controls that made the Trump administration’s measures pale in comparison.

After more than 30 years of dizzying engagements that began with Kissinger’s first visit to China in 1971, it’s understandable that Xi and his top cadres feel nostalgic for a time when U.S. officials were more interested in opening the Chinese market to U.S. exports than closing the U.S. economy to Chinese exports. Fting Kissinger allows Beijing to signal that relations would be so much better if Washington returned to the foreign policy of ten years ago.

He also discusses China’s preferred diplomatic style for handling its relations with the United States. For decades, China has preferred that the US administration appoint a contact person to handle China’s portfolio. In the last years of the George W. Bush administration, it was Treasury Secretary Hank Paulsen; for much of Obama’s first term, it was National Security Advisor Tom Donilon. There really hasn’t been anyone quite like it in the last two administrations. Praising Kissinger is a relatively subtle and painless way to signal their preference for a return to what once was.

If the Chinese are attempting a nostalgic piece of the Sino-American relationship of decades past, Kissinger’s motivations are rooted entirely in the present. Kissingers’ reputation has taken a hit in recent years, as his past political mistakes and tries to aspire to power have become clearer to the untrained eye. Great power politics, however, remains the one area where even Kissinger’s harshest critics acknowledge he had juice. As relations between the United States and China deteriorate, Kissinger can restore his reputation by playing the role of a senior state official simply by showing up and wowing everyone with his century-old intellectual savvy.

There’s something more to Kissinger than that, though. This trip reminds Kissinger of a true innovation throughout his career: inventing the lucrative third act of a career in public service. Before him, former politicians typically wrote memoirs, gave the occasional foreign policy speech, and perhaps became the head of a nonprofit organization. Kissinger was always hungrier. As I wrote in The industry of ideas, The traditional route for ex-political principals was to take a sinecure in a think tank. However, a successful for-profit consultancy is much more lucrative than a think tank. Henry Kissinger pioneered this approach in 1982 when he and Brent Scowcroft founded Kissinger Associates to provide consulting services to corporate clients. Kissingers’ selling point to clients was his access to the corridors of power not just in Washington, but in Beijing. It also explains why Kissinger resisted the hawkish turn in US foreign policy toward Russia and China; such a turn threatens its privileged access to world leaders.

You know what business clients really want to hear? Exactly the kind of insider gossip Kissinger trafficked throughout his career. This means that his latest stay in Beijing will not only shower him with media coverage, but also with continued corporate support. Hell to be able to dine at these last meetings for months with CEOs. As a savvy media player, Kissinger will no doubt find a way to generate multiple media cycles from this trip. I expect nothing less than a prime-time television interview and a high-profile magazine essay that might as well be titled, How I Better Handle American Foreign Policy.

The Xi-Kissinger love feast will not matter when it comes to China-US relations. When Republicans criticize Biden for being soft on China, you know it’s an inhospitable political climate for China. Xi and Kissingers’ preference for a bygone era of Sino-American courtesy will matter little inside the Beltway. For at least a day, however, Chinese officials have been able to reminisce about the days when the buzzword was engagement, and Kissinger can smile that it has maintained its relevance for another media cycle.