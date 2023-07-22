Laurence Fox loses bail in Uxbridge by-election





Laurence Fox lost his deposit after his disastrous election bid in Uxbridge peaked with him winning just 714 votes. Fox, who recently came under fire for torching Pride flags in his own garden, was just one of a sea of ​​candidates in the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. In the end, Conservative Party candidate Steve Tuckwell narrowly won the seat which was vacated by Boris Johnson with 13,965 votes. Labour’s Danny Beales finished in second place with 13,470 votes. It was a poor showing for some of the other contenders, with the Green Party and Liberal Democrat candidates failing to garner more than 1,000 votes. Candidates from minor parties and independents fared even worse, but for many the continued electoral failure of Laurence Fox was the main talking point. The actor-turned-politician won just 2.31% of the vote, meaning he will now lose the deposit he paid to stand in the first place. Candidates must earn five percent of the vote share to keep their deposits. Fox previously lost his $10,000 bail in the 2021 London mayoral election, where he pledged to fight extreme political correctness and end the Mets’ obsession with diversity and inclusiveness. He was backed by Reform UK and Nigel Farage, but finished in sixth place, behind YouTuber Niko Omilana. Fox only got 1.9% of the vote. Since the announcement of the by-election results on Friday July 21, Fox has used his social media platforms to denounce the BBC and others for refusing to interview him. Laurence Fox attending the 65th Evening Standard Theater Awards. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Speaking from the counting centre, Fox said: ‘The BBC said under no circumstances would they speak to me. They didn’t give a reason. “I feel sorry for the people who pay 157 a year for what is supposedly unbiased media, state-funded media.” He went on to accuse the broadcaster of being “about as reliable as North Korean state media”. Later, as the count drew to a close, Fox said he was “very happy” to have managed to secure 2.31% of the vote, adding, “Shows that promoting conservative values ​​can win.” Laurence Fox said the pride flag was ‘disgusting’ Before turning to politics, Fox was best known as an actor, but in recent years he’s made a name for himself speaking out against COVID-19 restrictions and courting anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment. Perhaps his most controversial moment came during Pride month when he shared a video on Twitter of himself setting a rainbow bunting on fire. “The holiest month of child mutilation,” Fox said. “That’s what I think of your filthy, vile child sacrificial flag.” He added: “Goodbye Pride, which isn’t Pride. It’s just a celebration of child mutilation. And you can push it. The previous year, Fox was temporarily suspended from Twitter after creating a swastika out of the Progress Pride flag. In May 2022, Fox was ordered to pay $36,000 in legal fees to Crystal, a drag queen who is best known for her time on Drag Race United Kingdom, former Stonewall administrator Simon Blake And coronation street actor Nicola Thorp in an ongoing legal battle. The trio launched a libel suit against Fox after he publicly called them “pedophiles”.

