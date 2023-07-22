JIT finds Imran ‘guilty’ in May 9 cases – Pakistan





LAHORE: A special prosecutor told an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) on Friday that a joint investigation team had completed its work as to the extent of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s role in the May 9 incidents and found him guilty of complicity and other charges.

In a separate development, the Lahore High Court has withdrawn its order from last week which prevented Punjab police from taking coercive action against the former prime minister in May 9 related cases in which he was not named.

The PTI chief was present at ATC when he appeared on the expiry of his pre-arrest bail in five cases related to the May 9 riots.

Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah told the ATC that the JIT had completed its investigation and found Mr Khan guilty of the charges, adding that it was no longer a pre-arrest bail case as the arrest of the PTI leader was essential for the collection of more evidence.

LHC withdraws order prohibiting police from acting against PTI chief in cases where he is not named

However, Judge Abher Gul Khan extended Mr. Khan’s pre-arrest bail until August 8 and ordered the prosecutor and defense lawyer to present more arguments.

The judge also extended bail before the arrest of PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former General Secretary Asad Umar until August 8 in several cases related to the riots.

The PTI chief was released on bail in cases involving attacks on Jinnah House or Corps Commander’s House, Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station and PML-N office as well as container fire in Kalma Chowk.

The LHC withdrew its order last week that had prevented police from taking enforcement action against Mr Khan in May 9 cases in which he had not been named.

Mr. Khan had challenged the consolidation of cases against him and his involvement on the basis of additional statements from the arrested suspects.

AAG Ghulam Sarwar Nehang argued that interim challans (investigation reports) had been filed in the trial courts and therefore the restraining order should be revoked.

Attorney Rana Intizar Hussain, on behalf of the petitioner, asked the court for a short adjournment, claiming that lead attorney Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was unavailable due to his appearance before the Supreme Court.

Judge Aalia Neelum dismissed the request and observed that the law was clear on the issue and could not be changed for an individual. The judge observed that if the lawsuits against the petitioner were bogus, let the trial courts dismiss them.

The PTI President pleaded that all the FIRs were registered for political reasons only to harass and humiliate him and his family and to hold him back from his political struggle.

Posted in Dawn, July 22, 2023

