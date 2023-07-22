Rotary President Joko Widodo appreciates the progress made in reducing the prevalence of stunting in Bengkulu province





Journalist:

Diana| Editor:

Diana| Rotary President Joko Widodo appreciated the progress made in reducing the prevalence of stunting in Bengkulu province.– BENGKULU, Lahatpos.co.id – Indonesian President Joko Widodo appreciated the progress made in reducing the prevalence of stunting in Bengkulu province from 22.1% in 2021 to 19.8% in 2022 based on the results of the 2022 Indonesian Nutritional Status Survey (SSGI). This assessment was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during the review of stunting reduction efforts at Srikuncoro Health Centre, Central Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu Province on Thursday (20/07/2023).

— “I am happy that in Bengkulu province there is a very good drop, from 22.1 (%) to 19.8 (%). In addition, the President also appreciated the innovation made at Srikuncoro Health Center which made eel and cassava food preparations as nutritional input to reduce stunting rates. READ ALSO:Governor Herman Welcomes PLM 13 Welcome Pilgrimage Group, Number 13 Brings Good Luck “Before, it was also good that it provides high protein, eel nuggets were really good. I saw it was really good. I think innovations in areas like this that we are seeing are very good for accelerating stunting reduction in all provinces, districts and cities,” the president said. Apart from this, in an effort to reduce stunting rates, President Jokowi also wants all regions to continue to intensify their efforts to provide good nutrition to the community by involving various parties. In response to this assessment, the Acting Head of Bengkulu Province National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) Representative, Mr. Iqbal Apriansyah, SH, MPH, told reporters on Friday (21/07/2023), said that the management of stunting in Bengkulu is being carried out in accordance with Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 72 of 2021 regarding Acceleration of Stunting Reduction. According to Iqbal, cross-sector cooperation, which is the essence of Presidential Decree 72/2021, has reduced the rate of stunting in Bengkulu. READ ALSO: Please pray for less good weather in Medina, Info from Jemaah Haji Lahat Based on this, the government and various parties are trying to reduce the stunting rate in Bengkulu, which is still 22.1%. Through cross-sector cooperation, the local government managed to reduce the prevalence of stunting to 19.8 percent, Iqbal said. This cooperation is reflected in the performance of regional and district governments where this year (2023) the local government won a central government award for its success in managing stunting and supporting the Family Development, Population and Family Planning (Bangga Kencana) program. Check out other news and articles on Google News Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lahatpos.disway.id/read/642445/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-mengapresiasi-kemajuan-penurunan-prevalensi-stunting-di-provinsi-bengkulu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos