PM Narendra Modi announces projects worth 75 crores for Tamils ​​in Sri Lanka





On July 21, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that various projects worth 75 Crores will be provided to Tamils ​​of Indian origin living in the island nation of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister expressed his confidence in Sri Lanka and said: I am confident that Sri Lanka will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the Tamil community. Prime Minister Modi has said that the year 2023 will mark the 75th year of bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka and also 200 years since the arrival of the Tamil community of Indian origin in the island nation. I am confident that Sri Lanka will uphold the aspirations of the Tamil people and community. This year we mark 75 years of relationship between India and Sri Lanka and 200 years since the arrival of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka. During the joint press briefing with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, announced various projects worth 75 Crores for Tamils ​​of Indian origin in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further wrote that India will continue to contribute to development works in the northern and eastern regions of Sri Lanka. To enhance people-to-people business connections, passenger ferry services will be launched between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthuria. In a joint statement released on July 20, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Wickremesinghe said: We hope the Sri Lankan government will realize the aspirations of the Tamils ​​and push forward the process for equality, peace and justice. We hope he fulfills his commitment to the implementation of the 13th Amendment and the Provincial Council elections. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on July 20, 2023, as part of his two-day official visit. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Murleedhran welcomed Wickremesinghe at the airport. On July 21, 2023, the two nations signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on ​​cooperation in areas related to renewable energy. Another MoU was signed on cooperation for economic development projects in Trincomalee district in Sri Lanka. In addition to the MoUs, the two countries have issued a Joint Statement of Intent (JDI) in the field of animal husbandry and dairy farming and network-to-network agreements between NPCI-International Payments Limited and Lanka Pay for the acceptance of the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) application in Sri Lanka. An energy permit has been issued for the Sampur solar energy project. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Wickremesinghe also discussed issues of common concern. The two countries also discussed the common challenges they face, of which the most important activity to mention is the Chinese Aggressive Incursions (PLAN) in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). On last year’s economic crisis that hit Sri Lanka, Modi said, “Being a close friend, as always, we stood with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of crisis. Other topics of discussion included air connectivity, the oil pipeline and the construction of a land bridge between India and Sri Lanka. Issues related to reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka were other important issues that were debated by the leaders of India and Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomes President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka to Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. An opportunity to review and reinvigorate long-standing ties as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. The talks took place at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. It is a place where high-level negotiations and talks take place between diplomats and foreign service dignitaries. To boost the economic partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka have adopted a vision document that would boost people-to-people connectivity and encourage maritime cooperation as well as trade and power, Prime Minister Modi announced on July 21, 2023.

