Imran Khan urges judiciary to take a stand and end gross victimization of his party members





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the Judiciary to take a stand and end the violation of basic rights of members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said the removal of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from Adiyala prison by unknown persons is “illegal” and demonstrates “pure anarchy and authoritarianism” in Pakistan.

Speaking to his official Twitter account, Imran Khan said, “The dismissal of Shehryar Afridi from Adiyala prison the day before yesterday by unknown persons is totally illegal, which shows the hard-line lawlessness and authoritarianism of the country. ridiculous case of stolen wheat. I urge our justice system to take a stand and put an end to this total violation of our fundamental rights and the blatant victimization of members of Pakistan’s largest political party. He said Afridi was abducted from Adyala prison the night after the lockdown.

He asked whether the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and other courts would take any action against this “blatant violation of the Constitution and the law of the land”, reported The News International. Omar Ayub said Shehryar Afridi is in pre-trial detention and under the responsibility of the court. He condemned the violation of the law and asked if the prison warden would be fired and demanded a response from IG Jails Punjab.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said that if his party was banned, he would launch a new political party to contest the next general election and win the election, Nikkei Asia reported.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Imran Khan said, “If they suppress the party, we will form a party with a new name and still win the election.” He stressed that his base of support remained intact and added that politics in Pakistan had fundamentally changed.

Imran Khan said: “This is not the politics of the 80s and 90s, where influential politicians and [the military] the establishment decided which party would win the election. Now people will vote based on ideology for the first time since 1970,” Nikkei Asia reported.

Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted from power by a motion of no confidence in 2022. Since his ouster, Imran Khan has been calling for snap elections. (ANI)

