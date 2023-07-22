Anne Hailes: ChatGPT, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump and even Santa Claus are all in the game…

There are so many boring phrases these days – especially on the radio.

“Thank you for inviting me,” an interviewee told the show’s host. Or people often say, “That’s a good question,” when they’re waiting to think about what to say. “OMG” is common – with hands over mouth – not just in the media, but in life in general, and I’m willing to bet a lot of those who let that slip out of their tongues don’t actually believe in God.

Then there is the common reaction to a question: “I won’t lie to you.” How true is that?

A student said recently, “If I’m being honest, if you don’t lie on your resume, you have no chance of getting a job.”

There’s a lot of talk these days about fake news – in other words, lies.

Boris Johnson is accused of embroidering the truth – the lie. As for Donald Trump, he wanders in a world of pretense – of lies.

These people are adults. Has the world corrupted their values ​​and weakened their morals?

How can anyone deny that climate change is happening with the horrors unfolding right now, as Captain Boyle solemnly proclaims in Seán O’Casey’s Juno and the Paycock: “The whole world is in a state of chassis.” I would add: “It is so.

One of the greatest untruths certainly occurs in early childhood, as Christmas approaches.

All over the world, letters are being written to a man called Santa Claus. Lists of requested gifts are made; then milk and a biscuit are placed in the child’s room so that this complete stranger can come to the bedside, drop off the presents, take a snack and leave.



Parents teach children to have nothing to do with strangers, yet we allow a stranger to come to us at Christmas…

And yet children are told never to have anything to do with strangers, never to talk to anyone they don’t know, and yet parents tolerate a stranger entering their child’s room. It’s tradition – and it probably won’t change – but Santa Claus is a lie.

There are so many shades of lies. It could just be a little pious lie to avoid hurting someone’s feelings; or it could be a big black lie – it could be a deception or a conspiracy theory. Mark Twain said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

living lies

Why do we cross our fingers when we lie? Presumably, in order not to break the ninth commandment: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour. »

I still have a bad conscience about my first lie. As a child, I walked to the village store to receive messages. One day, my aunt complimented me on how carefully I packed the basket, saying I had the makings of a good housewife. I didn’t correct her by telling her that Mrs. Burnett in the store had done the packing. I always feel bad for not being honest.

Teaching kids not to say “porky pies” isn’t easy. A nanny told me her way of dealing with this was to tell the children that she would check their tongues for blackheads if she suspected they weren’t telling the truth. And it worked: on some occasions she checked the languages, but never found any black spots. I remember asking one of my children if he brushed his teeth before going to school. The answer was yes. “How come the toothpaste I put on your brush is still there?” Do you want to think again? »

Is it possible to go through life without lying?

At a reception in the House of Commons, I asked a prominent English MP if there was an honest politician.

“No,” he replied. “How could we do business without twisting the truth, it would cause chaos. We must be aware that we are not totally open to the truth.”

It reminded me of the book 1984, George Orwell’s incredible novel about life after nuclear war shortly after WWII. The population was monitored by Big Brother cameras everywhere. The thought police watched everyone, and at the Ministry of Truth, history was rewritten to suit the party – plus a newly created language known as Newspeak, designed to limit free thought and promote party doctrines.

The hero Winston Smith rebels against this and tries to live his truth and honesty but he fails.

Sound familiar?

It’s a brilliant book, and if you haven’t already read it, don’t hesitate.



AI is becoming more and more present

And now consider artificial intelligence, or AI. Scientists have worked hard over the past 60 years to develop technology from computers to robots – and now electronics may well take over how the world works.

Of course, AI is important and provides a vital service. Just think of its uses in health, business – even at home. Although some people think that Alexa is spying on us in our daily life, although I have to admit that she is a godsend when it comes to spelling…

Experts say that AI could become smarter than humans and robots could develop their own program, so the programming of all robotics is of vital importance, otherwise we could be in trouble.

Witness the impact of ChatGPT, the latest in a series of AIs. Think of Alexa’s big brother – tell ChatGPT what you want and this technology can be used to write anything on your behalf. It’s no wonder schools and universities fear that courses aren’t written by the student but by an artificial intellect – that young guy writing his resume can just ask the AI ​​to do it for him.

The possibilities know no bounds – think about it, maybe I didn’t write this article at all…

And the AI ​​threatens to impersonate people. Actors are going on strike in Hollywood because there is a growing danger of artificial images cloned of themselves being used in films and commercials without having to pay the original actors expensive fees. Apparently, the image of David Beckham is already used in this “deep fake” phenomenon.

Thus, lying and deceit have reached a new and frightening level. It is important that young people, from early childhood, learn to think for themselves about the balance, and the advantages and disadvantages of deception – from Santa Claus to ChatGPT – and beyond…