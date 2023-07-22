Turkey’s Erdogan returns to the west







Turkish PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan was not always the NATO pariah he is today. Long before the Erdogan government began buying Russian air defense systems and blocking Sweden’s NATO membership, the country’s longest-serving leader was seen by some in the West as a progressive reformer. Slowly at first, however, Erdogan’s policies shifted from relatively liberal to borderline authoritarian. Unhappy with this change, Turkish citizens took to the streets in May 2013 to protest against the regime. While Erdogan was able to maintain control, his government further tightened its grip on power after these events. In 2016, a coup attempt was staged against Erdogan. Again, Erdogan quickly suppressed the opposition and launched a massive campaign of purges. HUNTER BIDEN INQUIRY: SIX POINTS TO TAKE AWAY FROM IRS WHISTLEBLOWER HEARING This turn towards authoritarianism has effectively closed Erdogan’s door to joining the European Union. At the same time, Turkey’s involvement in the Syrian and Libyan civil wars has aligned it against Western-backed forces. These changes have led to one of Erdogan’s most controversial positions: his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the 2016 coup attempt, Putin was the first world leader to phone the president, offering his sympathies and pledging his support. A year later, and to the chagrin of the United States, the Turkish government negotiated the purchase of a Russian S-400 air defense system. This undermined Turkey’s responsibilities in NATO by threatening to allow Russia to collect intelligence on the S-400 for later use against NATO pilots. Later, after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey refused to recognize Russia as the aggressor, preferring to remain a neutral party. In July 2022, Erdogan would achieve his mediation goals, brokering the Black Sea Grains Agreement, a compromise that saw grain exports resume from Ukraine. This was well received in the West. But any hope that Erdogan could move closer to Western orbit was dashed when Erdogan blocked Sweden from joining NATO. He cited Stockholm’s tacit support for Kurdish independence groups, which Ankara considers terrorist organizations. It was only last week that Erdogan agreed that Sweden could join the defense alliance. In return, Sweden will support Erdogan’s efforts to join the EU. But now Erdogan faces another challenge. Russia has withdrawn from the grain agreement. What Erdogan will do next is unclear. What is clear, however, is that Erdogan now needs the West more than himself. Erdogan’s failure to rebuild Turkey’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and his refusal to raise interest rates have led the country to hyperinflation. It has also caused many domestic investors to shy away from the struggling economy. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Aidan Springs is a rising junior at American University and a current National Center for Journalism intern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/turkeys-erdogan-oscillates-back-toward-the-west The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos