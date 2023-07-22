5 facts about President Jokowi’s visit to Kepahiang





KEPAHIANG, PROGRES.ID – The arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Kepahiang Regency, Bengkulu Province on Thursday (07/20/2023) has become a furor and has drawn much attention from the people of this district. As we know, there are two agendas for President Jokowi in Kepahiang. First, blusukan at Kepahiang market as well as direct cash assistance (BLT) distribution, and second, visit to Kepahiang Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Tebat Monok village. From the visit, it turns out that there are 5 facts that you may not know. Anything? The second President of the Republic of Indonesia to set foot in Kepahiang.

President Jokowi is apparently not the first President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) to set foot in Kepahiang. In 2006, the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yuhoyono (SBY), visited Kepahiang to inaugurate the construction of Musi Hydroelectric Power Station in Ujan Mas District. Then there is also a story that President Soekarno once gave a speech at Simpang Lupis (near Pasar Kepahiang gas station). However, if the story is true, Soekarno was not yet president and it happened during his exile in Bengkulu. At that time, Indonesia was still called the Dutch East Indies. Jokowi witnessed firsthand the Rafflesia flower blooming.



Visiting Bengkulu province is not complete without witnessing the giant Padma Rafflesia Arnoldii. Coming to Kepahiang is an opportunity for President Jokowi to visit the place where Rafflesia blooms in Kepahiang Forest. Kepahiang only got the help of cataract surgery tools



The visit of the number 1 person in Indonesia to Kepahiang was found to have little impact on the disbursement of central money to Kepahiang. Jokowi only promised to add cataract surgery tools to Kepahiang Hospital. Unlike other districts, it visited and received road repair assistance worth billions of rupees. Before Jokowi arrived, the wall of the mini stadium was colored by the collapse of the mini stadium due to the wind from the helicopter.

Prior to Jokowi’s arrival in Kepahiang, the Puma helicopter had landed in the field of Padang Lekat village, Kepahiang. However, a very strong flurry of helicopter blades caused the wall of the mini stadium to collapse. At the latest news, the palace has confirmed that it will replace the damage suffered by the mini stadium. After the president’s visit, Kepahiang market was crowded again

The morning market on Jalan Syarial was once again crowded with market vendors outside the available stalls. Previously, before the arrival of Jokowi, the market conditions had been arranged and there were no traders selling in front of the stalls and on the roads.

