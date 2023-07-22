Politics
PM Modis’ absence from both chambers sparks opposition protests
An opposition MP holding a placard protesting the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on June 21, 2023. Photo: SansadTV via ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained absent from both houses of parliament on July 21, leading to another day of protests, with the opposition standing firm in their demand that he issue a statement on ethnic conflicts in Manipur, followed by a structured debate.
Assurances from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh that the government is ready to discuss the issue failed to move the opposition.
Read also :Updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament | July 21, 2023
The day started with opposition MPs shouting slogans calling on Mr Modi to come to parliament. Opposition MPs also carried placards on which India wants the Prime Minister to speak in Parliament. President Om Birla called on members to back down, saying slogans would not solve the problem, only dialogues and discussions can. You don’t want the House to work, you don’t want Question Time to take place. All the other members want the House to be elected. It’s not good. The solution can only be found through discussions, Birla said.
Guarantee of Ministers of Defense
At this point, the defense minister, who is also the deputy house leader, said the government was ready to discuss the incidents in Manipur. We want there to be discussions about the Manipur incidents. I said this at the multi-stakeholder meeting and I want to reiterate here that there should be discussions on the Manipur incidents.
But I see that the opposition is unnecessarily creating problems so that no discussion takes place on the Manipur situation. I want to say that the opposition is not serious about a discussion on Manipur as it should have been. We want a discussion on the Manipur situation and there should be a discussion. The opposition should take it seriously, he said. The opposition having paid no heed, the Speaker adjourned the House until noon.
Read also :Updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament | July 20, 2023
Similar scenes repeated themselves when the Chamber met. As opposition members thronged the well shouting slogans, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who officiated in place of the presidents, said: This (Manipur) is an important and sensitive issue. This should be discussed in the House..
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government had reiterated that it was ready for a discussion. The whole country is concerned about the situation in Manipur, we are also concerned. The protests, however, continued. At this point Mr. Agrawal adjourned the House for the day.
Ruckus on the prescription
In the Rajya Sabha, apart from the Manipur issue, the Delhi Services Bill replacing the Ordinance which effectively gives the Lieutenant Governor power over the capital’s civil services was also at the center of protests. The problems started in the Rajya Sabha as soon as President Jagdeep Dhankhar started listing the fixed term for various bills as decided by the Business Advisory Committee, which has members from the Treasury and opposition benches.
Just as he was talking about the time limit for the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 which supersedes the Ordinance, AAP leader Sanjay Singh forcefully intervened calling the bill unconstitutional. He was strongly supported by members of the other INDIA coalition parties, who stood up in protest. Mr Dhankhar’s warnings that decorum must be maintained and that the House should not be treated like a public street were lost in the din. K. Keshava Rao of BRS, who is not part of the INDE 26 party, sought clarification from Mr. Dhankhar asking how a parliament could review legislation that is currently being considered by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Delhi government’s challenge to the order to a Constitution bench.
In response, Mr. Dhankhar, citing Article 221 of the Constitution which details the matters which are restricted in Parliament, said: The House has the right to discuss anything under the planet with restriction. No discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of a judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the exercise of his functions… except on a motion to present an address to the President requesting the removal of the judge. sub justice is totally wrong.
Congress, meanwhile, has tried to flag the Manipur issue and Trinamool Congressman Derek OBrien questioned Mr Dhankhar’s decision to erase parts of his remarks he made on Thursday. Pandemonium erupted everywhere and Mr. Dhankhar, instead of proceeding to read the rest of the list, adjourned the House until 2:30 p.m.
When the House convened at 2:30 p.m., opposition members shouted slogans calling for the Prime Minister’s statement on the Manipur situation. Mr Dhankhar adjourned the House after tabling the report of the Business Advisory Committee on Legislative Affairs for next week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-absent-from-both-houses-opposition-continues-protests/article67105943.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modis’ absence from both chambers sparks opposition protests
- Women’s World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, fixtures, fixtures and dates for Australia and New Zealand tournament | Football news
- International Food Festival Set August 18 | News, Sports, Jobs
- India: 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh – News
- Google Assistant may soon use generative AI to summarize articles
- Australian cricketing legend Brian Taber dead at 83: Tributes pour in for one of the game’s best wicketkeepers
- Illegal Migration Law | Law Society
- 5 facts about President Jokowi’s visit to Kepahiang
- How hard-working America gets rich while Britain struggles to reap the benefits
- India puts new bans on rice exports. Will the United States feel them?
- Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award
- Fire smoke and asthma: How to protect yourself