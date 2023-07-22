PM Modis’ absence from both chambers sparks opposition protests

An opposition MP holding a placard protesting the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on June 21, 2023. Photo: SansadTV via ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained absent from both houses of parliament on July 21, leading to another day of protests, with the opposition standing firm in their demand that he issue a statement on ethnic conflicts in Manipur, followed by a structured debate.

Assurances from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh that the government is ready to discuss the issue failed to move the opposition.

The day started with opposition MPs shouting slogans calling on Mr Modi to come to parliament. Opposition MPs also carried placards on which India wants the Prime Minister to speak in Parliament. President Om Birla called on members to back down, saying slogans would not solve the problem, only dialogues and discussions can. You don’t want the House to work, you don’t want Question Time to take place. All the other members want the House to be elected. It’s not good. The solution can only be found through discussions, Birla said.

Guarantee of Ministers of Defense

At this point, the defense minister, who is also the deputy house leader, said the government was ready to discuss the incidents in Manipur. We want there to be discussions about the Manipur incidents. I said this at the multi-stakeholder meeting and I want to reiterate here that there should be discussions on the Manipur incidents.

But I see that the opposition is unnecessarily creating problems so that no discussion takes place on the Manipur situation. I want to say that the opposition is not serious about a discussion on Manipur as it should have been. We want a discussion on the Manipur situation and there should be a discussion. The opposition should take it seriously, he said. The opposition having paid no heed, the Speaker adjourned the House until noon.

Similar scenes repeated themselves when the Chamber met. As opposition members thronged the well shouting slogans, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who officiated in place of the presidents, said: This (Manipur) is an important and sensitive issue. This should be discussed in the House..

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government had reiterated that it was ready for a discussion. The whole country is concerned about the situation in Manipur, we are also concerned. The protests, however, continued. At this point Mr. Agrawal adjourned the House for the day.

Ruckus on the prescription

In the Rajya Sabha, apart from the Manipur issue, the Delhi Services Bill replacing the Ordinance which effectively gives the Lieutenant Governor power over the capital’s civil services was also at the center of protests. The problems started in the Rajya Sabha as soon as President Jagdeep Dhankhar started listing the fixed term for various bills as decided by the Business Advisory Committee, which has members from the Treasury and opposition benches.

Just as he was talking about the time limit for the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 which supersedes the Ordinance, AAP leader Sanjay Singh forcefully intervened calling the bill unconstitutional. He was strongly supported by members of the other INDIA coalition parties, who stood up in protest. Mr Dhankhar’s warnings that decorum must be maintained and that the House should not be treated like a public street were lost in the din. K. Keshava Rao of BRS, who is not part of the INDE 26 party, sought clarification from Mr. Dhankhar asking how a parliament could review legislation that is currently being considered by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Delhi government’s challenge to the order to a Constitution bench.

In response, Mr. Dhankhar, citing Article 221 of the Constitution which details the matters which are restricted in Parliament, said: The House has the right to discuss anything under the planet with restriction. No discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of a judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the exercise of his functions… except on a motion to present an address to the President requesting the removal of the judge. sub justice is totally wrong.

Congress, meanwhile, has tried to flag the Manipur issue and Trinamool Congressman Derek OBrien questioned Mr Dhankhar’s decision to erase parts of his remarks he made on Thursday. Pandemonium erupted everywhere and Mr. Dhankhar, instead of proceeding to read the rest of the list, adjourned the House until 2:30 p.m.

When the House convened at 2:30 p.m., opposition members shouted slogans calling for the Prime Minister’s statement on the Manipur situation. Mr Dhankhar adjourned the House after tabling the report of the Business Advisory Committee on Legislative Affairs for next week.