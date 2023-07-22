Jokowi praises lawyer’s performance to restore state losses

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciates the work of the Attorney General’s Office in reimbursing the state’s considerable losses in recent years. This was conveyed by Jokowi in his remarks while presiding over the 63rd Adhyaksa Bhakti Day Commemoration, Jakarta, Saturday (22/7/2023).

“I appreciate the steps taken by the prosecutor to recover the significant losses suffered by the state in recent years. I appreciate the hard work and performance of the attorney general’s office,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also hopes that the prosecutor’s office can continue to improve its performance and further increase public confidence. He also admitted he was pleased that public confidence in the justice system continues to grow.

Based on the results of a survey conducted by one of the institutions in August 2022, the level of public trust in the Attorney General’s office is 75.3%. Meanwhile, in July 2023, the level of public trust in the prosecutor’s office reached 81.2%.

“It’s very high, it’s the highest number in the last 9 years. I want to congratulate you,” he said.

Nonetheless, Jokowi reminded the prosecutor’s office to be careful in maintaining and increasing public trust. Jokowi doesn’t want the prosecutor’s office to become complacent. “That public trust needs to be maintained, that public trust needs to be increased, and that public trust needs to be maintained and repaired,” Jokowi said.

He also encouraged the improvement of the performance of the Attorney General’s office by working in a systematic and institutionalized manner and carrying out planned and comprehensive transformations from the center to the regions.

On this occasion, Jokowi also wished a happy 63rd Adhyaksa Bhakti Day to all the extended family of the Attorney General’s office. “Again, congratulations Bhakti Adhyaksa, congratulations on upholding the law, congratulations on upholding justice, congratulations on fighting for the interests of the people and the country,” he said.



