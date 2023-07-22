Report shows Canadian intelligence community concerned about Chinese interference 37 years ago

A newly released document shows that intelligence officials have been tracking Chinese attempts to interfere in Canadian affairs for more than 35 years.

The February 1986 intelligence report warned that Beijing was using overt political tactics and covert operations to influence and exploit the Chinese diaspora in Canada.

He said China is using new, potentially more powerful techniques to achieve these goals.

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the report, China/Canada: Interference in the Chinese Canadian Community, produced by the Federal Intelligence Advisory Committee.

Much of the document remains secret on the grounds that its disclosure could be injurious to the conduct of international affairs, the defense of Canada, or the detection, prevention or suppression of subversive or hostile activities.

The release of the heavily redacted report comes amid pressure on the federal Liberal government to hold an inquiry into foreign interference in Canada following a series of media leaks about alleged interference by China.

The committee’s 1986 report “demonstrates that this issue has been on the Canadian intelligence radar for decades,” said Alan Barnes, a former intelligence analyst who is now a senior fellow at Carleton University’s Norman Paterson School of International Affairs in Ottawa.

Barnes, who recently discovered the document’s title during archival research, said the Intelligence Advisory Committee was chaired by the federal coordinator for security and intelligence in the Privy Council Office.

“His reports were sent to a wide range of senior government officials,” he said.

WATCH | Former gendarme arrested for alleged foreign interference: Ex-RCMP officer charged with foreign interference on behalf of China A former RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference. He allegedly helped the Chinese government unlawfully intimidate a person living in Canada and obtained information or services for the benefit of China, the RCMP said.

The 1986 report stated that the People’s Republic of China “continued its efforts to influence the many large overseas Chinese communities and to exploit these communities for its economic and political ends”.

“In Canada, as in many other Western countries, the PRC uses both overt political activity and covert intelligence operations…to achieve these ends,” the report said. “New, potentially more effective techniques are being used to influence Chinese communities in Canada.”

Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for China Democracy, said he was not surprised by the report.

Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for China Democracy, says efforts to influence the Chinese diaspora in Canada have intensified since the late 1980s. (Radio Canada)

Kwan said he has been aware of Chinese efforts to induce individuals and groups to interfere in Canadian affairs since the early 1980s, although activity was at “a very low level” at that time.

“But certainly they knew what they were trying to do. It wasn’t an accident,” he said in an interview.

“I’m glad that at that time someone was aware of it. I bet nobody did anything.”

Kwan said Beijing stepped up its efforts to influence Chinese communities in Canada following the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square, in a bid to restore its badly damaged image.

Allegations of interference became public

Evidence has surfaced from time to time over the decades indicating the interest on the part of Canadian intelligence officials in China’s behind-the-scenes actions.

In recent years, the federal government and its security agencies have begun to openly point the finger at Beijing as particularly active in foreign interference activities against Canada.

Chinese government officials have consistently denied any interference in Canadian affairs.

Media leaks from unnamed security sources about alleged Chinese attempts to interfere in the last two general elections have prompted federal Liberals to explain what Canada is doing in response.

Opposition parties continue to press the government to open a full public inquiry.

Kwan said that while an investigation could help document the history of China’s interference schemes, it would essentially be “looking back” but not “helping you move forward.”

The partial release of the intelligence report, 37 years after it was written, illustrates the need for Canada to adopt an appropriate system for the declassification of historical intelligence and security records after a specific period of time, Barnes said.

Canada is the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, that does not have a process for declassifying historical documents, he said.