Tech experts crack Boris Johnson’s mobile phone





An investigative body wanted to see Boris Johnson’s old chat messages, but Johnson said he could not remember the device’s PIN. It is no longer necessary. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can now hand over WhatsApp messages from his old mobile phone to an investigative body, a spokesperson said. The 59-year-old allegedly forgot the mobile phone’s PIN code. “Boris Johnson is pleased that technical experts have once again made all relevant messages from the device available,” his spokesman said on Friday. As explained several times, he would hand over unedited material. Johnson’s WhatsApp messages have been shooting for a long time. They are to be presented to a committee which is to assess how well the then government responded to the corona pandemic. This could be particularly tricky for Johnson personally: his attendance at apparent lockdown parties and possibly repeated misrepresentations about it had already caused the former prime minister such distress that he decided a few weeks ago to give up his parliamentary mandate. Sunak had refused Nevertheless, the Conservative politician announced that he intended to hand over the private messages to the committee. The government of his party friend Rishi Sunak, by contrast, had refused to release uncensored Johnson’s correspondence with government officials and cabinet colleagues. There is speculation that Sunak, the finance minister and other cabinet members at the time, feared the news would make them look bad. A court ultimately ruled that the government must return Johnson’s chat messages, schedules and notebooks unaltered. A wrong code could deactivate the device The Times newspaper reported last week that some of the messages went undelivered because Johnson couldn’t be 100% sure he remembered the password to his old cellphone. For security reasons, he was advised in 2021 not to use his mobile phone during his reign as his number had been publicly visible on the internet for years. The Times reported that there were concerns that if an incorrect code was entered, the device could be automatically disabled and its contents erased. Johnson’s spokesperson stressed that it was still true that Johnson wanted to pass on the material and help with its recovery. A security check must now be carried out by the central government agency, which is responsible for further investigation.

