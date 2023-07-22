Praise and warning from Jokowi for the Adhyaksa body





Jakarta – Warning Hari Bhakti Adhyaksa ke-63 held today at the Education and Training Agency of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office (Badiklat). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) acted as the inspector of the ceremony. Jokowi paid a number of compliments to the Adhyaksa Corps. Jokowi praised the high level of public confidence in the ability of the Attorney General’s office to uncover fantastic corruption cases. On the one hand, Jokowi also conveyed warnings to the Adhyaksa Corps. These are cases involving unscrupulous prosecutors. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi’s Praise for Disclosure of Cases by Attorney General’s Office Jokowi praised the hard work of the attorney general’s office to repay the state’s financial losses. Jokowi hopes the hard work will continue. “I appreciate the steps taken by the Attorney General to repay the state’s significant losses in recent years, I appreciate the hard work and performance of the Attorney General,” Jokowi said in commemoration of the 63rd day of Adhyaksa Bhakti in South Jakarta on Saturday (7/22/2023). For information, the Attorney General’s office has handled and is handling a number of corruption cases with state losses reaching billions of rupees, including Jiwasraya case, ASABRI case, cooking oil case, up to BTS 4G case. Jokowi said prosecutors have an important role to play in protecting state interests and preventing the misuse of state finances. Jokowi said the Attorney General’s office has played an important role in resolving various land disputes from the state to international trade disputes. “Prosecutors as state prosecutors are also very important in protecting state interests, preventing the misuse of state finances, maintaining and returning state assets, including resolving state land disputes and international trade disputes,” he said. Ask to maintain public trust Jokowi appreciated the increased public confidence in the office of the Attorney General (Kejagung). Jokowi said public confidence in the attorney general’s office continues to grow. “I am happy that the trust in the Attorney General’s office, the public’s trust in the Attorney General’s office continues to increase,” Jokowi said in his address at the 63rd Bhakti Adhyaksa Day commemoration ceremony at the Education and Training Agency of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office. Based on investigative institutions, Jokowi said, there has been an increase in public trust in the attorney general’s office from 2022 to 2023. He said the increase was the highest in the past nine years. This is the record for the highest level of public confidence in the justice system. “Referring to a survey institute in August 2022, the level of public trust in the Attorney General’s office was 75.3% in 2022, now in July 2023 the level of public trust in the Attorney General’s office has reached 81.2%,” he said. “It’s very high, it’s the highest number in the last nine years, I want to congratulate you,” he continued. Learn more on the following page:

