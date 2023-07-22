Khawaja Asif pledges accountability to Imran Khan’s ‘enablers’ – Pakistan





In a stern and unwavering stance, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that those who played a central role in Imran Khan’s rise to power in 2018 will not escape responsibility.

During an exclusive interview with Samaa TV, the Minister spoke about the tragic events that unfolded on May 9, stressing the need for justice and accountability.

Minister Asif said the recent appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in court marks the continuation of events.

He will also face the law and be subject to punishment according to law, Asif said.

However, the ministers’ call for accountability does not stop with Imran Khan alone. He strongly asserted that the people who supported and patronized Khan from 2012 to 2018 should also be held accountable for their actions.

The conversation also touched on the issue of donations received by Shaukat Khanum Hospital, which continued to flow into Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s accounts.

Minister Asif pointed out that the PTI President could face possible arrest in light of several alleged crimes. When so many crimes have been committed, there should be a just punishment or release, depending on the merits of each case. In my opinion, article six also applies to them, noted Asif.

Regarding national security issues, the minister expressed concern about the Khans’ access to sensitive information during his tenure as prime minister. This man was unable to protect state secrets during his tenure, Asif added, raising further questions about the potential ramifications.

Regarding the government’s future, Asif speculated on the timing of its dissolution. The government will likely be dissolved a day or two before its term expires, he predicted.

The impending dissolution would pave the way for an election, which the minister said will be decided on the basis of either the new census data or the previous one.

