Mark Meadows’ radio silence sounds alarm for Donald Trump





Legal experts are speculating that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows may be cooperating with federal prosecutors, noting he has remained silent as the former president’s legal worries pile up.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance and attorney George Conway have both questioned why Meadows was removed from public view, despite him having long been considered a potential key witness in the investigation into the attempted nullification of the 2020 election results and the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack.

Meadows avoided the spotlight and made public statements, even after Trump announced he had received a targeted letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office advising the former president he was under investigation, a sign that another indictment will soon be filed against Trump in the Jan. 6 investigation and election inquiry. Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Smith’s investigation.

Meadows has also remained relatively quiet, as previous reports emerged in June that he testified before a grand jury after being subpoenaed to do so by Smith’s office. Meadows reportedly answered questions about Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election, as well as classified documents in a case where Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, ABC News reported. George Terwilliger, an attorney representing Meadows, has been contacted for comment via email.

Donald Trump and Mark Meadows on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Legal experts have speculated that Meadows may be cooperating with federal investigations into the former president. Alex Wong/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on CNN, host Anderson Cooper asked Conway if Meadows had cooperated, as the former president’s former chief of staff appears to have “disappeared from the scene.” Conway suggested there are signs that Meadows is cooperating with federal prosecutors as there has been a “very strange calm” on her part in recent months.

“I just felt like something was going on there. I mean, he’s someone who should be just as exposed as Donald Trump, but he’s been so quiet and it seems like there’s something with him,” Conway said.

In an interview with MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Thursday, Vance agreed that Meadows was “woefully quiet,” while suggesting federal cooperation might be the reason.

“Look, Mark Meadows is someone who, in some ways, makes his living promoting himself and his work, his book, on television. It’s surprising to see him go radio silent,” Vance said.

“It’s something we often see with people who have entered into a cooperation agreement with the government,” Vance added. “That’s not the only conclusion we could come to here. He could just try to stand aside with a low profile, knowing he has considerable exposure.”

Meadows is seen as a key player in the bid by Trump and his allies to try to overturn the 2020 election results, although he was allegedly told the effort could be illegal, and he was present with Trump on Jan. 6 as the Capitol riot unfolded.

In 2022, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack obtained messages sent to Meadows showing that GOP lawmakers, Fox News anchors, and members of Trump’s own family tried to persuade Meadows to get the former president to tell his supporters to end the violence on January 6, which Trump did not do for more than three hours.

In an earlier interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Conway suggested that Meadows cooperating with investigators in the Jan. 6 investigation would be a “very bad sign” for Trump.

“He was the guy who opened and closed the door and talked to Trump, he was the one who got Ivanka [Trump] come down to talk to his dad,” Conway said.

“He was basically at Grand Central Station that day. And if anyone could shed some light on Trump’s mindset, what he did and what he didn’t do, it’s Mark Meadows and that must be a very, very disturbing thing for Donald Trump.”

It has previously been reported that Trump and his team have lost contact with the former chief of staff, despite being considered a key figure in Smith’s investigations, suggesting that Meadows was cooperating or that he himself was a target in the investigation.

“We’ve all heard the same rumors,” a Trump adviser told CNN in May. “No one really knows what he’s doing though.”

