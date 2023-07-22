Politics
Where is Qin Gang? Chinese foreign minister hasn’t been seen in a month amid affair rumors
By India Today World Desk: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, a trusted aide to President Xi Jinping, has been absent from public view for nearly a month now, sparking intense speculation about his whereabouts, once again underscoring China’s secrecy. His last public engagement was a meeting with visiting Russian, Sri Lankan and Vietnamese officials on June 25. Then he disappeared.
The last time the 57-year-old rising star of Chinese politics disappeared from public view was just for eight days during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Qin Gang has been replaced as head of Beijing’s delegation to the ASEAN summit in Indonesia. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at the time that Qin would not go “due to health reasons”, but gave no details.
Talks between the foreign minister and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have also been pushed back after China informed the EU that dates were no longer possible. Beijing has not provided any explanation for this.
The EU was informed of the postponement just two days before Borrell was expected to arrive in Beijing, a source told Reuters.
Speculation was fueled when Qin Gang was once again absent from President Xi’s meeting with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
READ ALSO | Where is Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang?
Almost a month later, he is still missing and China has not spoken about it. Discussion of his absence has apparently been censored on Chinese social media site Weibo. A search for “where is Qin Gang” on the platform returned “no results,” The Guardian reported.
Searches for “Qin Gang” on search engine Baidu surged 28-fold in the past week to more than 380,000 a day, according to data from the platform, Reuters reported.
Qin’s absence has also been widely discussed in the diplomatic community, with some saying it is another example of China’s lack of transparency.
“Given China’s status and influence in the world, it is indeed very strange that its foreign minister has not appeared in public for more than 20 days,” Deng Yuwen, a former Communist Party newspaper editor who now lives in the United States, told CNN.
BUSINESS WITH A JOURNALIST?
Rumors that Qin Gang is having an affair with a reporter, Fu Xiaotian, may be the reason for his absence, The New York Times reported.
China’s ruling Communist Party officially bars executives from having extramarital affairs, and its discipline watchdog often cites cases when accusing senior officials of corruption. However, former vice premier Zhang Gaoli still appeared at last year’s leadership convention shortly after a scandal over an alleged account of a decade-long affair.
Responding to reports that Qin was caught having an affair with a Chinese journalist, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on July 17, “I have no information to offer.”
READ ALSO | Why the buzz about internal conflicts in the Chinese military is growing
WHAT DO THE CHINESE SAY?
One of the prominent faces of the Chinese government, Qin Gang’s prolonged absence has not only been scrutinized by diplomats and China watchers, but also by ordinary Chinese people.
“Qin Gang is gone. Not only is he missing from the news cycle in China, he is also missing from my article! As published by the SCMP (South China Morning Post) on July 15, five sentences about Qin were removed (without notice) from the article after it was accepted for publication.”
Hu Xijin, former editor of the Global Times, also took to Weibo to address the rumours. “There’s something everyone talks about but can’t talk about publicly,” Hu Xijin said without referring to Qin.
“People are interested in history because they are curious about the secrets of the black box,” Wu Qiang, a Beijing-based Chinese political commentator, told the BBC.
“His disappearance highlighted the fragility of China’s diplomatic system and high-level decision-making system.”
READ ALSO | ‘China cannot be contained’: Beijing’s top diplomat tells Henry Kissinger
Qin is considered a rising star in the Chinese political firmament. The former aide to President Xi Jinping was named foreign minister in December after serving less than two years as ambassador to the United States.
Since taking office as foreign secretary, he has played a leading role in managing the difficult relationship between the United States and China, meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing in June during the first visit to China by the top American diplomat in five years.
China has a long history of sudden and often unexplained official absences, particularly seen during the height of Beijing’s anti-corruption campaign.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/chinese-foreign-minister-qin-gang-missing-june-xi-jingping-2410251-2023-07-22
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Where is Qin Gang? Chinese foreign minister hasn’t been seen in a month amid affair rumors
- Italy hit by tennis ball-sized hail after heat wave, officials say
- Harper Beckham wears a stunning strappy dress for a triumphant evening with dad David
- How to remove header space in Google Docs [6 Easy Steps]
- West Nile virus rediscovered in Jarrell
- Mark Meadows’ radio silence sounds alarm for Donald Trump
- Jamie Foxx Health News: Actor opens up about medical emergency and health in 2023
- What is the Google Docs document overview?
- ‘Get it’: Witness says US soldiers suddenly entered North Korea
- Khawaja Asif pledges accountability to Imran Khan’s ‘enablers’ – Pakistan
- Praise and warning from Jokowi for the Adhyaksa body
- Genelia is among the “Top 20” Bollywood Celebrities of the Week