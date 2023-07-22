The numbers behind Trump’s confidence in the Jan. 6 indictment won’t matter





As a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll from late December showed: 73% of Republicans agreed there had been too much focus on Jan. 6.

While the GOP electorate may be eager to move on from this point on, that doesn’t mean it won’t matter in the primary. Indeed, as new federal criminal charges loom over Donald Trump for his alleged efforts to steal the 2020 presidential election from Joe Biden, Trump’s rivals still have a chance to distance themselves from the former president.

That’s because, despite this overly focused number, Republican public opinion around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is complicated.

In the days and weeks immediately following January 6, Republicans, like all Americans, overwhelmingly disapproved of the actions of the rioters.

That’s no longer the case: More Republicans still say they disapprove of the attack on Capitol Hill, but there’s a growing bloc in the GOP that sympathizes with both the rioters’ demands and actions.

That’s part of the reason Trump’s opponents have been tiptoeing around the issue since the former president decried receiving a target letter from the Justice Department last weekend. The number of Republicans who agree with what Trump supporters did on Jan. 6 is still a distinct minority, but that doesn’t mean the majority cares much or thinks it disqualifies Trump from running again.

So what do Republicans really think about what happened on January 6? Here are five takeaways from the polling data:

Few Republicans back Jan. 6 rioters, but share is growing

For all the trumps of the Jan. 6 attack, whether he’s suggesting he’ll pardon those convicted of federal crimes or being serenaded at a political event by rioters in a song recorded on a jailhouse phone line, that’s not popular even among Republican voters.

But opinions are softening. An Economist/YouGov poll taken around the first of the year, the second anniversary of the attack, found that 49% of Republicans disapproved of events on Capitol Hill that day. That was down 25 points from a poll taken the week after Jan. 6.

But about half of Republicans who disapproved of the Jan. 6 attack are still significantly higher than the 32% who said they approved of it in the latest Economist/YouGov poll, up from 16% immediately after the riot.

Republicans are less likely to blame Trump for the attack

It may have been Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election that brought his supporters to Washington, but most Republicans give the former president a free pass when it comes to the Capitol breach.

In the December 2022 POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, 40% of Republican voters said Trump had no responsibility for the events that led to a group of people attacking police and entering the Capitol, while an additional 16% said he was not too responsible.

Only 14% of Republicans described Trump as very responsible for Jan. 6, compared to 45% of all voters. In total, only 31% of GOP voters said Trump was very or somewhat responsible, even though 59% of all voters attribute this level of responsibility to Trump.

Republicans are tired of January 6

Last December, Quinnipiac University asked voters to choose between two sentences they agreed with more: The Capitol takeover was an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten, or the Capitol takeover is being overplayed, and it’s time to move on.

The results among Republican voters were lopsided: 79% said it was time to move on. Only 16% said January 6 should not be forgotten.

But that puts Republicans at odds with the broader electorate. A majority of voters, 56%, believe that the events of January 6 should never be forgotten. About four in 10, 39%, think it’s time to move on. The numbers among crucial independent voters are nearly identical: 56% say Jan. 6 should not be forgotten; 38% say it’s time to move on.

GOP voters don’t view Trump’s conduct as criminal

Quinnipiac also asked voters whether Trump’s efforts to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election were criminal or not. Overall, half of voters, 50%, say they were, compared to 42% who said Trump had not committed a crime.

But only 9% of Republicans thought Trump’s maneuvering to stay in power despite losing the election was a crime. About eight in 10, 81%, said Trump’s actions were not criminal.

Few Republicans say Jan. 6 will affect their 2024 vote anyway

In the December 2022 POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, only 16% of GOP voters said the events of January 6 would have a major impact on their vote in the 2024 presidential election. That, however, could include the small but real group of Republicans who endorse the attack on the Capitol and support Trump’s efforts to remain president despite losing the election.

(Trump, who announced in November 2022 that he was running again, was already a declared candidate when the poll was taken.)

Another 19% of Republicans said it would have a minor impact, while nearly two in three, 65%, said it would have no impact.

Overall, about a third of voters, 34%, said Jan. 6 would have a major impact. But many of them are Democrats reluctant to cross over and vote for Trump anyway. A narrow majority of Democrats, 53%, said it would have a major impact.

