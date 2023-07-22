PTI chief granted one-day exemption in Toshakhana trial





ISLAMABAD:

A magistrate’s court in Islamabad on Saturday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan a one-day dispensation from appearing in the Toshakhana case.

The court had resumed proceedings regarding a criminal complaint filed against the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the alleged concealment of details of state gifts.

District and Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar granted the PTI chief’s waiver request while ordering him to ensure his presence in court on Monday, July 24.

Submitting the request for exemption, the defendant’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar Ali, asked the court to adjourn the proceedings until Monday.

ECP lawyer Amjad Pervaiz opposed the plea, arguing that no reason was submitted for the absence from court. The accused must be present in court during the trial, he argued.

Read Trial Court Decision in Disputed Toshakhana Case

Attorney Pervaiz informed the court that the PTI President was summoned by the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday. He asked the court to order the former prime minister to submit an affidavit that he will appear for the proceedings in this case after his hearing in the supreme court.

During the hearing, Judge Dilawar observed that there was nothing on file except for the exemption request. He expressed his dissatisfaction with an objection raised by one of Imran’s lawyers during daily hearings.

“Your requests for exemption have always been accepted even if the defendant did not appear once in court,” the judge remarked.

Ordering the head of the PTI to ensure his presence in court after his appearance before the SC, the judge adjourned the proceedings until Monday, July 24.

In the previous hearing, held the day before, the court recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses on whom the lawyer for the head of the PTI, Khawaja Haris, was due to start cross-examining today.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader was unable to obtain immediate redress from the Islamabad High Court and obtain a stay of trial.

Instead, the IHC issued an opinion on the injunction request and adjourned the hearing until next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2427426/pti-chief-granted-one-day-exemption-in-toshakhana-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos