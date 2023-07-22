Yes, the Tories kept Uxbridge. But the general election will be a referendum on Sunak, not Ulez | Work

One out of three isn’t bad? A surprise win at Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge gave Tories cause for celebration on Friday morning as Rishi Sunak narrowly avoided being the first prime minister since Harold Wilson to suffer three by-election defeats on the same day. But with a local dispute swaying voters in Uxbridge, the contests in Selby and Somerton may provide a clearer indication of the national mood. The picture they paint is bleak: two heavy defeats for the government against different adversaries at opposite ends of England.

During the week when Labor Leader Keir Starmer went on stage for the first time with his predecessor Tony Blair, the Labor Party achieved a breakthrough in the partial elections of North Yorkshire worthy of Blairs in the mid -1990s. The conservative majority of 20,000 votes from Selby and Ainsys is the most important by the Labor during a partial election important recorded. Labor has comfortably outperformed its current poll with a swing that would decimate the Tory benches if replicated in a general election. It was the performance of an opposition that belonged to the government.

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke with party leader Ed Davey in Frome, Somerset, after winning the Somerton and Frome by-election. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

The outcome for the Liberal Democrats of Somerton and Frome was less historic, but only because reshaping massive Tory majorities has become business as usual for Ed Daveys’ party. The Lib Dems completed a 29-point swing to take Somerton, the Tories’ fourth win on swings of 25 or more points in less than two years. A big push into the South West will particularly encourage this region which was a stronghold of the party for generations before the coalition wiped them out, and as the local opposition in many seats they are well placed to capitalize on a wider turn against the Tories in the region.

The results in both seats also suggest the return of large-scale tactical voting, with the third-place Lib Dem vote squeezed in Selby while Labor crumbled in Somerton. Tactical coordination on this scale may have provided opposition parties with dozens of extra seats in 1997 and could be a critical factor in whether a big swing against the government in the next election will turn into a rout in the House of Commons.

And so to Uxbridge. Labor had high expectations for the seat, which should have been an easy win by current polls. Yet Uxbridge rejected Starmer, as he rejected his predecessors Harold Wilson and Tony Blair in previous by-elections. The swing to Labor was just under seven points, which would be nowhere near enough for a majority if replicated nationally. Still, there are good reasons to think Uxbridge was an outlier, a seat where voters’ anger is drawn against the unpopular policies of a local Labor incumbent. Campaigners have reported widespread dissatisfaction with the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme introduced by Labor mayor Sadiq Khan in this busy corner of west London.

Rishi Sunak with newly elected Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell in Uxbridge, west London, on Friday. Photograph: Carl Court/PA

However, the Tories’ success in mobilizing motorists in Uxbridge should not be treated as a wider public rejection of green policies. Ulez’s prospect will likely be more controversial than reality, when most motorists find they won’t need to pay. Local controversies also matter far less in a national contest, and equally powerful local issues don’t exist in most battleground sieges anyway. While Uxbridge’s surprise victory will boost Tory morale, the general election will be a referendum on Sunak, not Ulez.

Whether Brexit would endure as an electoral force once it moved from open discussion to settled policy was one of the big open questions in this parliament. Just over two years ago the Tories made their biggest ever swing to an incumbent when they dropped Hartlepool heavily from Labour. It was, we were told, Brexit realignment in action, uniting all Brexit supporters in an enduring alliance with the Get Brexit Done party. Yet while all three seats in contention last week voted overwhelmingly to leave, Brexit was barely mentioned by the Tories or their opponents. Leave and hold allegiances are losing their grip on voters.

As Brexit fades, older patterns reassert themselves. By-election performances matching those of the mid-1990s will bolster Labor hopes that they can channel a wave of anti-incumbent sentiment into government. A big, wide swing is needed if the opposition is to jump back to majority government from the worst starting position in post-war history. The resurgence of Lib Dem in the South West and the return of widespread tactical voting will heighten Tory fears that another 1997-style rout is imminent, with even towering majorities without sure protection against an angry electorate.

Yet while Selby and Somerton provide further omens of a potential electoral earthquake, Uxbridge points to the challenges that would follow. Labour’s current high ratings are driven more by hostility to the Tories than ardor for the opposition or its leader. Without the wave of public goodwill that sustained Blair after 1997, a Starmer administration will struggle to retain voter loyalty despite government disappointments. And a Labor government coming into office burdened with high debt and low growth will have plenty of disappointments to deliver.