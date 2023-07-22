Trump News Today: Trump requests in-court cameras for Jan. 6 case as date set for trial of classified documents





Trump shares threatening fan-made video

Donald Trump will stand trial for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case on May 20, 2024, just six months before the presidential election. Judge Aileen Cannon gave the order Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the former president has been busy bullying his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, including Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, on Truth Social as he prepares for an impending grand jury indictment for his efforts to void the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Mr. Trump announced on Tuesday that he had received a letter from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith advising him that he was the target of the investigation, citing three statutes under which he could be charged, including conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States, disenfranchisement under cover of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

The indictment, Mr Trump’s third in four months, could be handed down any day, The Independent has learned.

Meanwhile, the latest lawyer to join Mr Trump’s legal team has said he wants in-court cameras when the former president may stand trial for his alleged election interference.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1690043400Trump Classified Documents Trial Set for May 2024

The Florida federal judge overseeing the Espionage and Obstruction of Justice Act against former President Donald Trump has rejected the disgraced ex-presidents’ offer to delay his trial until after the 2024 election.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order on Friday granting the government’s request to set an expedited trial date and schedule for pretrial motions, with a start date of May 20, 2024.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 17:30

1690036200How could prosecutors accuse Trump of racketeering in the Georgia case?

The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state is reportedly weighing a racketeering indictment against the former president and others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be relying on evidence related to Mr. Trump’s infamous appeal to the state’s top election official to find votes for him, as well as the breaching of voting machines by a group of Trump-linked operatives, according to The Guardian, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Prosecutors are reportedly reviewing a racketeering indictment, including laws relating to witness influence and computer intrusion.

An indictment is expected in the first two weeks of August.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 15:30

1690029000Trump issues doomsday threat to anyone who fucks with us by sharing sinister video

Former President Donald Trump shared a threatening new video on his Truth Social account on Thursday in which he promises to do things that have never been done before to people who fuck with us.

The video, produced by MAGA.com, features audio of the former presidents’ appearance on the Rush Limbaughs radio show three years ago. During this appearance, Mr. Trump spoke about Iran. Now, as Mr. Trump is set to face another federal indictment for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, the audio has been rerouted.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 13:30

1690021800Jim Caviezel proclaims Trump the new Moses

Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibsons The Passion of the Christ, made the biblical comparison to the one-term president twice indicted and twice impeached on Fox News.

The conservative actor appeared Thursday on Fox & Friends on Fox News to promote his new anti-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom.

Reporting by Graeme Massie from Los Angeles.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 11:30

1690014600Third-party candidacy wouldn’t derail downed Bidens in reelection, poll finds

A new survey from Monmouth University should give the Biden campaign and the DC media circuit a little easier to breathe.

University pollsters have been studying the effect a significant third-party presidential bid would have on a matchup between Mr Biden and his 2020 rival Donald Trump, who looks more likely to be the Republican nominee with each passing day. The results were objectively good news for the president: voters still support him over the twice-impeached former president when a prominent third-party candidate is introduced into the equation.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 09:30

1690007400Judge says ex-president raped columnist

The judge overseeing the Donald Trump sex abuse case brought by columnist E Jean Carroll rejected his bid to overturn the jury’s verdict and hinted at his legal team’s argument.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled this week that the jury’s award of $2 million to Ms. Carroll for its finding that Mr. Trump had indeed sexually abused her was not excessive, given that while the actions alleged by his accuser did not meet the legal definition of rape, they certainly met the colloquial meaning of the word.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 07:30

1690000200SEC Announces Settlement With App Merger Partner Trumps Truth Social

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has settled fraud charges with financial firm linked to former President Donald Trumps Truth Social platform, Street Insider reported.

The SEC had accused Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, of making material misrepresentations in forms it filed with the SEC in connection with its initial public offering and proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), which Mr. Trump founded.

DWAC had deceived both the SEC and investors by failing to disclose that it had formulated an acquisition plan and was pursuing the acquisition of TMTG.

Eric Garcia has the details.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 05:30

1689996654McCarthy denies making a deal with Trump to try to overturn his impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy insisted this week that he had not reached an agreement with former President Donald Trump on the issue of overturning the last two impeachments.

The president was asked about the issue by reporters at his daily newsgroup on Thursday, according to Politico, as the chamber considers bills introduced by a coalition between executive Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right bomber recently kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus for getting too aggressively close to the presidents’ team.

Reporting by John Bowden of Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 04:30

1689993054Trump destroys his rivals in 2024

Former President Donald Trump slammed his main rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination late Thursday night.

The former president posted on his Truth Social platform that businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in some polls. He also mocked former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and attacked former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for his weight.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 03:30

1689989454Trump, January 6 and a plot to cancel the 2020 election

Alex Woodward reports how a sprawling Justice Department investigation into Donald Trump and his allies could lead to multiple criminal charges against the former president.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2023 02:30

