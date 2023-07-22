With worsening economic imbalances, China’s economy continues to lose momentum. China’s retail sales in June fell to 3.1% from a 12.7% increase in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, Khabar Hub reported.

Disappointing June data, including weak retail sales, falling export orders and sluggish industrial production, point to a stalled economic recovery, according to the Nepali digital media report.

Although industrial production growth accelerated to 4.4% in June, from 3.5% in May, demand remained subdued. Even though investment by state-owned enterprises increased by 8.1% in the first six months of 2023, private investment in fixed assets fell by 0.2%, indicating low confidence in private enterprises, Khabar Hub reported.

Chinese exports fell 12.4% in June, the biggest drop in three years, while imports fell 6.8%.

China’s foreign trade is expected to face more headwinds in the second half of the year, due to high inflation in developed countries and the geopolitical situation.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows also fell by 5.6% in the first five months of the year, Khabar Hub reported. The perception that “doing business in China has become much riskier” is stifling the flow of capital into the country.

China’s stock market has underperformed compared to other global markets this year, suggesting that weak growth prospects and lack of stimulus have already been fully assessed, Khabar Hub reported.

Chinese stocks have fallen more than 20% from their peak in late January.

China’s IPO applications fell by a third in the first half of 2023 as earnings volatility, a slowing economy and tighter regulatory scrutiny deterred companies.

Zero inflation in June and falling ex-factory prices fueled concerns about the risk of deflation, Khabar Hub reported.

Domestic travel spending during this year’s June holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival was below pre-pandemic levels.

Auto sales and residential real estate sales declined despite a traditionally busy season.

The expansion of the service industry has also slowed down. Turnover in the service sector, which is dominated by small, medium and sole proprietorships, has fallen significantly.

This has made this sector cautious about hiring and expanding since the removal of zero-Covid restrictions, Khabar Hub reported.

If the economy continues to lose its long-term momentum, the unemployment problem is likely to worsen, which would test the country’s social stability.

Xi Jinping’s emphasis on state-owned enterprises at the expense of the private sector is unlikely to boost economic growth, as the productivity of such enterprises is far lower than that of private enterprises in China.

Xi Jinping’s policy of rebalancing the economy from debt-driven investments towards domestic consumption has not been successful due to leaders’ failure to expand social welfare and health care benefits, leading to high levels of precautionary savings.

Due to public pessimism about the state of the economy, domestic consumption remained weak.

Local governments are themselves under financial pressure.

They had come to rely on land sales to generate income, but that source of income is also drying up due to the housing crisis, Khabar Hub reported.

The Chinese economy is likely to face a long period of weak growth due to the loss of the demographic dividend, the move away from capital-intensive growth and a gradual deceleration in productivity growth.

The government’s “common prosperity” policy and efforts to increase consumption are not supported by structural economic reforms, which have been stalled due to the country’s high total debt, estimated at around 350% of GDP, Khabar Hub reported.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the government led by Xi Jinping to find a solution to the slowing economy.