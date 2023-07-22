Pakistan faces an uncertain future as the country holds elections in November





Whether Imran Khan’s support base follows the multiple splinter factions of the former ruling party or chooses to abstain from voting in Imran Khan’s absence remains to be seen.

Pakistan’s economic and political instability is expected to worsen after the next general elections, scheduled for November this year. The military establishment, despite claiming neutrality, is trying to form a political coalition with the backing of like-minded politicians without political forces hostile to last year’s parliamentary uprising against Pakistan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which enjoys strong popular support especially in the densely populated Punjab province and northwestern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saw a split into three separate factions after Khan lost control of authority in April last year. Many of Khan’s confidants have declared their resignations from the party, coinciding with his ongoing legal entanglements encompassing a wide range of more than a hundred criminal, treason and corruption allegations. According to political analysts, there is a prevailing belief that Imran Khan is set to face disqualification ahead of the upcoming November elections in the country.

IMF bailout

At a time when the country is in an economic quagmire and needs drastic measures to get the rich online, the unity government, which has the backing of the mighty military, is happy that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released some additional loans. They bragged about how they managed to convince the IMF to provide a temporary respite for the resource-starved economy.

The IMF last week released the first tranche of a stand-by arrangement (SBA) for $1.2 billion out of a total of $3 billion over a 9-month deal, sparing the country a possible default on external debts.

The payment replaces the old Extended Funding Facility program, which former Prime Minister Imran Khan signed in 2019 and was worth $6.5 billion. Experts say Pakistan’s relief is just a temporary respite due to the country’s failure to take significant economic action to avoid a potential default on its foreign loans.

The economy has encountered significant difficulties, mainly due to a balance of payments crisis resulting from efforts to manage a substantial external debt and cope with strong inflationary pressures.

Prior to the implementation of the bailout, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood precariously at around $3 billion, an amount deemed insufficient to finance imports of just a few weeks. The situation partially improved to some extent when the government imposed restrictions on some imports as a measure of foreign exchange conservation. However, piles of foreign loans and scheduled repayments over the next few months left little room for the government to seek relief.

Economic analysts estimate that the country needs to raise a minimum of $20 billion over the next biennium to meet its foreign loan repayment obligations as well as accrued interest. There is no doubt that China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia contributed nearly half of the debt burden; however, more than $10 billion is still needed to avert impending default.

Over the past year, the Pakistani rupee experienced a significant depreciation against the US dollar, reaching an all-time low. The writedown came after an exchange cap was removed as the financially constrained nation struggled to access the crucial bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Political forecasts

In the political sphere, the current unity government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to step down in the coming month, facilitating the establishment of an interim administration to oversee the country’s upcoming elections, which are expected to take place within 90 days.

Nevertheless, due to the lack of a level playing field for all political actors, including the PTI, the upcoming elections are likely to exacerbate political unrest and hamper economic progress in the country. After the chaos of May 9, when hundreds of Khan’s supporters stormed military installations in retaliation for his arrest, more than a hundred PTI activists are currently on trial in Pakistani military courts in connection with the violence that erupted in various cities following the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Describing the events of May 9 as a major and heinous plot against Pakistan, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the military spokesman, told the media earlier this month that a political party had incited and inflamed public sentiment against the armed forces. He further revealed that a total of 15 servicemen, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, were subject to severe disciplinary sanctions for their “negligence”.

At the end of May, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the government was considering the possibility of banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party because of its act perceived as undermining the fundamental principles on which the state is built. According to his statement, the burning of military and state property is unprecedented and cannot be considered acceptable.

Khan’s party fragmented

Khan’s popular Tehreek-e-Insaf party was split into at least three groups ahead of the country’s general election, each claiming to have the support of the PTI workforce. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, deputy chairman of the PTI, is in charge of one side of the party and announced shortly after being released on bail that he would take over from Imran Khan. If Khan was detained, Khan personally proposed Qureshi to represent the party. Insiders argue that he lacked the charismatic leadership qualities necessary to maintain the PTI’s support base as well as the confidence of the party chairman.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan party was established by sugar tycoon and former confidant of Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen, who recruited more than a hundred PTI MPs and former members of the ruling party. Ex-Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, ex-Merchant Marine Minister Ali Zaidi, ex-Federal Minister Amir Kayani, ex-Information Minister Fawad Chowdheri and ex-Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan are among the PTI heavyweights who have defected to the new party.

On Monday, former PTI leader and Defense Minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak entered the fray announcing the launch of a new political party under the name Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), which was carved out of the PTI by cobbling together defectors.

The Khan party suffered a setback with the defection of Pervez Khattak, since he was twice elected to power in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least 57 members of the province and the National Assembly, including former KP chief minister Mehmood Khan, have defected to the breakaway group, potentially dealing a devastating blow to the former ruling party.

