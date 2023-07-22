Fox News hosts urge Trump to join Fox News GOP debate





Fox News personalities Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, John Roberts and Piers Morgan have all agreed that they believe Donald Trump should definitely attend the first Republican presidential candidates’ debate of the 2024 cycle, to be held next month in Milwaukee and air on their own Fox News.

The former president declined to engage in the August 23 debate, and he indicated as recently as Sunday that he opposed it. (When you have a big lead, you don’t, he told interviewer Maria Bartiromo.) So, in the meantime, various Fox hosts have taken it upon themselves to use the network’s airwaves to try to defend the man himself.

If you’re watching, Donald, come on! Morgan, who hosts a show on the Fox Nation streaming platform, said during an appearance on Fox News last week. Take the stage and show us what you’re made of. If you want to be president again, you have to go out and face the debate music. You know what you secretly want.

While Morgan and other Fox figures have argued that Trump’s turnout is an essential part of the Democratic process, it also seems clear that a Republican debate without Trump is much less likely to attract a significant following, given his standing in the party and his massive lead in the polls.

He’s worth somewhere between 2 and 4 million viewers, so of course Fox wants him to participate, longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz said.

Fox News management did not encourage on-air talent to pressure Trump into participating in the debate, according to a network official familiar with the situation.

On Monday morning, the Fox & Friends co-hosts introduced Trump at the event. It would be great to see President Trump and Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie do battle, Doocy said. That’s why they call it a debate. Show up, debate and shine. This is his big chance.

Co-host Kilmeade argued that the GOP debate would help prepare Trump for a general election debate with President Biden. If he thinks he’s going to get the nomination, the best thing to do is get some training. So, I would take the reps as much as possible.

But according to a Trump adviser, the former president is highly unlikely to participate, although he could always change his mind and continue to ask his associates about the pros and cons of his participation, the adviser said.

Despite public pleadings from Fox News personalities, it was the Republican National Committee that was most active in pressuring him to attend. Trump met Monday at his Bedminster club with Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican Party, and David Bossie, a longtime Trump adviser who helps lead the RNCs’ debate efforts. Both told Trump he should participate in the proceedings, according to four people familiar with the meeting. McDaniel, in particular, argued to Trump that the other candidates would talk about him, so he should be there to respond. But Trump countered that his participation would only help his contestants by bringing higher marks to a debate that would get lower marks without him.

Considering Trump is leading in the polls, that doesn’t make sense to us right now, a second Trump adviser said.

On Monday afternoon, Fox News anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith strongly agreed on air that Trump’s participation in the debate on their networks is vital.

It is the democratic process. You want voters to see all the candidates, and if you want to prove you’re the candidate they should be voting for, well, let’s see how you react to the questions put to you, Roberts said.

Certainly an important part of the process, Smith added.

But Trump’s advisers say all the on-air lobbying could backfire because of his lingering anger at a network he says hasn’t supported him enough.

Even if Trump participates, due to a broader drop in cable TV viewership, the network isn’t expecting the staggering 24 million viewers who watched the Foxs GOP debate in August 2015, when Trump tangled with co-moderator Megyn Kelly. Trump sparked tensions with the network that persisted throughout the campaign when he later characterized his line of tough questions as blood pouring out of her everywhere.

In January 2016, Trump withdrew at the last minute from a debate hosted by Fox before the Iowa caucus because Kelly had to moderate again. Let’s see how they do with the ratings, he said at the time. The debate was watched by 12.5 million people, a sharp drop from the first debate in the cycle.

Asked about the potential impact of Trump’s absence, a Fox News spokesperson said the network is looking forward to hosting the first debate of the Republican presidential primary season, giving viewers an unparalleled opportunity to learn more about candidates’ positions on a variety of issues, which is critical to the electoral process.

Some Fox pundits have acknowledged the strategic calculus behind Trump’s refusal to engage in the debate. When Morgan said Trump was cowardly, former White House aide Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor, pushed back.

He’s not a coward at all, he’s a trailblazer, she said.

Given his lead, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said it would be foolish for Trump to participate in the debate. Trump has held a lingering grudge against Fox since election night 2020, when the network called the pivotal state of Arizona for Biden ahead of any other network. More recently, he accused Fox of pushing rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ candidacy.

Fox can’t be surprised after the way they treated Trump that he doesn’t want to run, Spicer said in an interview. They went out of their way to snub the guy, which is their prerogative, but you can’t get mad when he doesn’t want to come to your party.

Still, Trump took part in a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity on Tuesday, two days after appearing on Fox’s Bartiromos Sunday morning show.

Spicer predicted Trump would counter-schedule the Fox debate by appearing on another media program at the same time, with some speculating he might opt ​​for a guest spot on former Fox News host Tucker Carlsons’ Twitter-based show. Either way, he’s not going to stay home and watch it, Spicer said.

University of Maryland broadcast journalism professor Mark Feldstein said Trump’s absence would undoubtedly mean fewer fireworks and fewer viewers, but also, perhaps, more substance.

A debate without Trump would allow viewers to get a better sense of his rivals without Trump monopolizing all the airtime, he said, and could help one or more shine or even stand out from the pack.

Even if Trump stays home, Luntz said the debate will be highly watched and politically important. The audience will be smaller, but the impact will still be significant, he said.

