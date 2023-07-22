Jokowi asks the lawyer to be careful with a high level of public trust





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi asked the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia to pay attention to the level of public trust in Adhyaksa’s body, which is currently high. He said it was not easy to maintain that level of trust. “Be careful, maintaining and increasing public trust is not easy,” Jokowi said in his address at the 63rd Adhyaksa Bhakti Day Peak event at the Agency for Education and Training. attorney RI, in Ragunan, South Jakarta, on Saturday July 22, 2023. Initially, Jokowi praised the Attorney General’s office for having succeeded in raising the level of public trust. Jokowi cited the results of a survey on the level of public confidence in the justice system. He said that in August 2022, the Attorney General’s office had a 75.3% confidence level. He said that by July 2023, that confidence level had risen to 81%. Jokowi said the level of public confidence this year was the highest in 9 years. “This is the highest number in the last 9 years. I want to congratulate you,” he said. However, Jokowi asked the prosecutor’s office not to become complacent. He said the level of public trust needs to be maintained and improved with better performances. Improvement, he said, must be done in a systematic and institutionalized way. “By carrying out a planned and comprehensive transformation from the center to the regions,” he said. Advertisement Jokowi said a clean and responsible legal apparatus is essential. For this reason, he asked the Office of the Attorney General to continue to improve the accountability of institutions and services to the population. Jokowi said the prosecutor’s role as public prosecutor was also important in protecting state interests and preventing the misuse of state finances. He said prosecutors also play a role in the restitution of state assets, including resolving state land disputes and international trade disputes. “For this reason, I appreciate the role of the prosecutor in recovering the state’s significant losses in recent years. I appreciate it and hope that the prosecutor’s office will be able to improve its performance and earn greater public confidence,” said Jokowi. Editor’s Pick: Susi Air Pilot Captain Philips Max Mehrtens Cancel Release, OPM TPNPB Offend Police Statement

