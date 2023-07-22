Aubrey ODay Says Donald Trump Jr. Is A QAnon Monster, But Pauly D Is Much Worse





In the immortal words of REM, everyone suffers. That includes Aubrey ODay, who has a lot of feelings about people comparing her ex-boyfriend Pauly D to Donald Trump Jr., her alleged former flame.

In an interview on the Sofia With an F podcast, published Thursday, the former Danity Kane singer and Celebrity Apprentice cast member went all out to defend and dunk the former president’s son, whom she claims she had an affair with while married to Vanessa Trump. Even though she referred to Don Jr. as having become a crazed QAnon freak who has to sell what he sells, she still thinks he’s way classier than a certain Jersey Shore cast member. (Vanity Fair has reached out to representatives for Don Jr. for comment.)

The fact that I do interviews and they say, Oh, we should have known you were with Don because you were with Pauly, and they say those names in the same sentence.

This, to me, hurts the most because a guy who had a tanning bed at his house in Rhode Island, not even Jersey, who was chosen to be on a show that was made to make fun of them, is so different from Donald Trump Jr., she said. They’re not even in the same league.

She later called her relationship with Pauly D (real name Paul DelVecchio Jr.) a drama. Hell fire. Dumpster fire. (Vanity Fair has reached out to reps for Pauly D for comment.)

ODay spilled tea on covering up the alleged affair personally and in the media, saying she cooperated with former Donald Trump aide Michael Cohen to keep her out of the press.

When the Trump, Don Jr. case leaked to the media, I mean, I spent probably a decade or something, maybe a little less than that, covering it with Michael Cohen, she said of the ex-fixer to former presidents, who went to jail for tax evasion and campaign finance violations, among other charges. She called the elder Trump a dad, not his dad, but just dad, saying it came out when dad was president.

I think once Michael Cohen wasn’t around and once people saw what happened to someone who was a fixer who was doing things for them, that you can actually go to jail and serve time for it, I think a lot of people probably stopped choking on the truth.

Before, however, the story was suppressed by other means, she claimed. You can’t go to Us Weekly and kill a story, she explained. They’re just ad buying, so you see Kim K walking out of the Trump hotel instead of Aubrey and Don Jr. in Africa, kissing in front of a security camera. So they buy and sell their way down.

The alleged affair allegedly took place from late 2011 to March 2012, and ODay maintains that she was in love with Don Jr.

I just know it was, I’m leaving my wife and kids, and that’s gonna be what I want, and I love you and you’re my wife and everyone knows what it is, she said of the message she received from Don Jr., who was then married with three children, at the time. My answer has always been, I have never deceived anyone.

She admitted, however, that after taking enough psychedelics while she was in Bali, she realized she was playing a part too.

Now, however, ODay presents a bizarre mix of defending his alleged former mate and absolutely shredding him, saying not everyone I run with is fucking him or the family, shortly after insisting that the man I love was not a mockery, wasn’t a joke, wasn’t the guy everyone thinks is coked up, making crazy videos all the time. He was an intellect; he had a good pedigree; he was incredibly insightful and wise.

Whether Pauly D and Don Jr. are comparable or not, ODay blames her connection to them for putting her in Raya’s purgatory. She said she’s been in a waiting pile forever and doesn’t expect to be granted a coveted membership on the invite-only dating app because of bad blood. The makers of the apps, she said, are likely friends with a human Trump or Pauly D.

To sum it up in ODays own words: yuck.

