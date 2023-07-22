Kissinger meets Xi Jinping: a new Yalta?

Henry Kissinger, the last statesman of the West, meets Xi Jinping: a new Yalta?

The recent meeting in Beijing of former US Secretary of State, as well as National Security Advisor to US President Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger for better or worse the West’s last true global statesman ante litteram in the 20th century with Chinese President Xi Jinping will, as it should be, go down in the annals of diplomatic history not only in the United States, but around the world.

To understand this, I think it may be enough, even for the less informed and the youngest, to read a long analysis that appeared in July last year in the online journal Gli Stati Generali with the significant title Noam Chomsky: the world to accounts (here in English version): a text which, aiming to analyze the causes of the recent Russian-Ukrainian conflict, makes it possible to retrace the geopolitical and economic logics which have characterized the history of the entire planet over the past thirty years.

From the above-mentioned work emerge clearly the prophetic criticisms which, in unsuspecting times, have been repeatedly raised, without any partisanship, both by the American political scientist Noam Chomsky and by from former Secretary of State H. Kissinger to everything that characterized the delicate phase of transition, led by the United States of America, from a World Order entirely in the name of ideological bipolarity, to a New World World Order entirely in the name of this Liberalism characterized in particular by this circulation of human beings and capital which has led to a progressively increasing relocation of Western systems of primary production which, through lack of foresight, have unfortunately ended up retaining the majority of the home-based tertiary sector alone , making China the factory of the world.

A tertiary sector which, as we know, most often represents a most useful way to redistribute the wealth generated by primary economic activities or, failing that, the wealth acquired mainly through debt in a context characterized, as in our case, by a monetary policy resulting directly from the Bretton Woods agreements, from 1944 to 1971, and the Smithsonian agreements, in the following years, which has always and in any case, at least until today, seen the affirmation of the undisputed primacy of the USD over any other currency in all matters relating to trading in commodities and energy products.

The Inspiring Logic of Such A Crazy Modus Operandi was that of an Entrepreneurial Matrix Which, after the end of the cold war and with it the Primacy of Politics Over the Logics of Capital, Aimed To Make the Most of The More Favorable Environmental Conditions of Geographical Areas Located On The Periphery (Think, Of the Form Soviet Bloc), When Not Even Outside the Affluent West in Which Tax and Wage Regulations, Laws Relating to the Safety and Protection of Workers and Decidedly More Favorable Production Costs Allowed Companies and Multinationals to Maximize Profits by Reducing Costs.

Over everything that has been mentioned so far, the sword of Damocles of derivative products has continued to weigh with increasing importance, that is to say the false goods generated by this fictitious parallel economic world which is the result of financial engineering, that is to say this extremely hybrid branch of speculative finance made up of methodologies aimed at maximizing the extraction of value from financial products obtained through the use of sophisticated techniques of physico-mathematical modeling, computer programming or by resorting to tools derived from statistics and the calculation of probabilities to calculate the current value of derivative instruments, determine optimal investment portfolios, model the risk of a certain investment according to the needs and risk appetite of the individual, develop algorithms for trading purposes or, even, combine existing financial instruments in order to create new ones, with the sole aim of making a profit in a context where the delocalization of production has deprived banks of the possibility of doing business (and therefore of making a profit) by operating as a financial intermediary.

In this context, the transfer of Western know-how to countries that were decidedly more backward at the time, i.e. developing countries, determined the gradual economic and political growth of these geopolitical subjects, among which China stands out significantly, which now presents us all with the salty bill, triggering reactions among which the strategic choices adopted by the United States, NATO and the allies from 1989 to today look bad.

In detailing the meeting that is the subject of this article, it should be conscientiously noted that beyond all the considerations and statements made on the sidelines of the meeting, it would be better to say the meetings given that this trip was an opportunity to meet not only Xi Jinping but also theChinese senior diplomat,Wang Yi,nonche Defense Minister Li Shangfu(despite the fact that the latter is under American sanctions and that in May herejected a request from the Pentagonfor a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a security forum in Singapore) the same represents another example of the real-politik of H. Kissinger, a man of whom one can say a lot of things except two:

who does not know how to act, at 100, in a pragmatic way, without being influenced by pre-packaged schemes, but rather to look at reality for what it is and not for what we would like it to be that one does not know what should be the strategic role of politics in the broad sense and of the United States in the strict sense in the current globalized context which, for a whole series of reasons, cannot ignore the acceptance of multipolarity (preferably in a neo-bipolar key) characterizing the emerging New World Order.

In this regard, the words with which Wang Yi addressed Kissinger during their meeting last Wednesday, according to the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are enlightening: “US China policy requires Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage”something that hasn’t been housed in the chambers of the American establishment for several decades, as sadly exemplified by the inconsistencies and wasteful gascon populists informing both the current American president’s foreign policy and that of his predecessor.

Words that cannot be misunderstood in the least, even if they must be carefully analyzed as to expressive form and not just content, as uttered and articulated by anyone – in this case President Xi was and certainly fully aware that one of the accusations made by Kissinger against the American establishment concerned the short-sighted, as well as sloppy and lacking in strategic coherence, policy of rejection of that Kremlin which in no way should have been incited to pursue diplomatic appearances. s, politicians totally unfavorable to us such as the current one with China.

A realization that can certainly make us understand the reasons for an otherwise inexplicable absence from the talks of 57-year-old Qin Gang (considered by most to be a protege of thePresident Xi Jinping), a former ambassador to the United States before Xi promoted him to foreign minister in December, who has repeatedly stood out for his tough tone and is considered one of China’s most important voices in the outside world, as well as known for being an early adopter of the combative rhetoric later known as“China’s Wolf Warrior Diplomacy in spite of himself and his countryhave recently softened their tone.

In fact, in the recent past there has been much criticism internationally of the kind of approach that China has so far recently shown with decidedly little foresight: criticisms that have in effect imposed And rename stylistic urged by Xi Jinping himself who already in June 2021 had the opportunity to publicly stress, at a Communist Party study meeting (according to what was reported by the official Xinhua news agency), the importance for China to improve its official narrative at the global level in the direction of a more appropriate calm that can reflect the growing status of the world’s second economy: “We should be careful to catch the tone, be open and confident but also modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, kind and respectable image of China.”

From this point of view, it is legitimate to think that both the reception given to Kissinger, the absence of Qi Gang (who in addition to being the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs is also a State Councilor, a senior official of the Council of State, the executive body of the Chinese Communist Party in power) and the very presence of the former Secretary of State in Beijing, although not declared to me in an official capacity, represent more than anything else the overall response to the communication needs of Washington and Beijing which, at this stage, should be unanimously agreed. the conclusion that they have no possibility of restoring or building a monopolar New World Order due to the now acclaimed irreversible economic interdependence that binds the two countries and as such deprives them of any possibility of prevailing over each other.

Personally, I highly doubt that Henry Kissinger’s trip was a mere pleasure trip, as well as the fact that the old statesman lent himself, through some senile innocence, to role-playing games in Beijing: something like that might be expected from a Donald Trump and a Biden, but certainly not from a seasoned statesman like Kissinger.

In such a scenographic context, nothing on both sides has been left to chance so that even the absence of Qi Gang comes to represent the significant underlining of a message addressed to those in the world who think they can assume a role different from the gregarious one covered so far: I mean the BRICS, India, the Arab countries, Turkey, Paris and the Russian Federation itself: an anticipatory message from a New Yalta, this time with two voices, whose failure would favor neither Washington nor Beijing because it would pave the way for ophytes of global geopolitics.

The first sacrificial victims are there for all to see: firstly Ukraine, secondly Taiwan and thirdly the Russian Federation and Europe whose current confrontation seems to be taking shape and taking shape as the proxy war par excellence of this 21st century, deprived as they are both of this political and economic independence vis-à-vis China and the United States respectively, which they could regain only in the event that, having laid down their arms, they give life to a Euro-Asian strategic bloc. autonomous and sovereign as in the declining aspirations of Germany and France itself.

Thus the statement by Matthew Miller, spokesman for the State Department Matthew Miller, on the fact that theBiden Administration was aware of Kissinger’s visit to China, but that the old statesman was acting “of his own free will and not on behalf of the government of the United States”, at this point he only recalls a famous phrase by Otto von Bismarck:

Never believe anything until it has been officially refuted.

