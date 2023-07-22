



Keeping Imran Khan out will make Pakistan’s electoral process entirely dodgy

The shadow of uncertainty surrounding the elections in Pakistan is finally fading. The Prime Minister made it clear that his government would cease in mid-August. It is now up to the ruling coalition to decide whether to dissolve the National Assembly sooner or wait out its term on August 13. It now seems certain that the country will go to the polls in October or November depending on when the dissolution takes place.

Until a few weeks ago, it seemed unlikely that a general election would be held before the end of this year, as the country faced the prospect of economic collapse and a default on its external debt. But with the agreement of the IMF, Pakistan got a much-needed respite.

However, the race to the polls does not look promising in the prevailing political tension. Nothing yet indicates that the political parties are preparing for the raids. The usual electoral campaign which should have started now with only a few weeks before the dissolution of the National Assembly, is absent.

Meanwhile, allegations of political engineering have made the entire electoral process contentious. The fairness of the poll is already in question with the decision to disband the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan in a bid to secure a positive result.

While pre-election rigging is not unusual in Pakistan’s political history, it is much more egregious this time around. The disintegration of the PTI in the face of state oppression and the formation of a new Party of Kings backed by the security establishment made a mockery of the entire electoral process.

If that weren’t enough, the government is now seeking to bring Khan to justice under the Official Secrets Act. An investigation was ordered after an alleged statement by his former principal secretary accusing his former boss of using encryption from the Pakistani mission to the United States to gain political ground and build an anti-establishment narrative on the back of a confidential document. Khan is already facing over a hundred cases ranging from murder to terrorism and corruption in various parts of the country.

A conviction will prevent the former Prime Minister from participating in the elections. The government is also considering banning PTI altogether. It would make the whole electoral process questionable. Despite the forced exodus of many senior party officials, there is still no indication that popular support for Khan is waning.

Despite his restricted movements and the ban on broadcasting his statements on television, he fought back. The party can still give ruling parties a hard time in fair and free elections. What is most troubling is the reported agreement between the leaders of the two ruling parties, the PPP and the PML(N), on the composition of the interim administration.

This is contrary to the constitutional provision which stipulates that the interim administration must be neutral and be appointed after consultation between the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition. It is true that the current leader of the opposition in a truncated National Assembly has little credibility, but the rules must still be respected. The entire episode also raises questions about the fairness of the upcoming election, with a handpicked interim setup of dubious neutrality. Elections under a partisan interim administration would delegitimize the entire electoral process.

It’s a sad commentary on our so-called democratic system, and it seems that political leaders have learned nothing from history. The ongoing political confrontation and use of coercive power by the state could lead to further political instability. The entire power structure has been shaken, with deep cracks emerging in the ranks of the ruling elites.

The absence of a firm commitment from the government to hold fair and free elections will only add to the uncertainty and a manipulated election could completely destabilize the country. The future of an already fragile democratic process is at stake, raising fears of its complete derailment. The country is rapidly moving into a state of disarray, with the rule of law near-collapse as it reels from crisis to crisis.

The events of the past year have already dealt a severe blow to democracy, and any further derailment of the process will be disastrous for the unity and development of the country. An unrepresentative system emerging from a flawed electoral process can never bring long-term political and economic stability. A government with a popular mandate is the only solution.

– Zahid Hussain is an award-winning journalist and author. He is a former fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center and a visiting scholar at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge and the Stimson Center in DC. He is the author of Frontline Pakistan: The fight with Militant Islam and The Scorpions tail: The implacable rise of Islamic militants in Pakistan. Frontline Pakistan was Book of the Year (2007) by WSJ. His latest book No-Win War was published this year. Twitter: @hidhussain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News

