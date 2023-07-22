Ulez – U Lose, Labor said: Pressure on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to back down after failure to win Boris’ seat is blamed on controversial fines

Labor is at war with its green policies after Sadiq Khan’s tax on drivers helped cost the party Boris Johnson’s coveted seat.

There was fury among senior opposition figures over the damage the arrogant mayor of London has done to the winnable Uxbridge by-election by extending the Ultra Low Emissions Zone tax on polluting vehicles.

And there were also questions about the future of Ed Miliband’s $28 billion-a-year green growth plan, which has already been scaled back.

In a further blow to Sir Keir Starmer, the Uxbridge Constituency Group chairman has resigned from his post and renounced his membership of the Labor Party.

David Williams wrote online: Jeremy Corbyn has given Labor a huge boost.

As a blame game erupted after the Tories unexpectedly clung to Uxbridge by just 495 votes, a Labor MP bluntly told the Mail: Ulez, you lose.

Labor leader Sir Keir, who declined to say whether he backed the policy, warned Mr Khan, saying Ulez was the reason we didn’t win there yesterday. We know that. We heard it on the doors. And we all have to think about it, including the mayor.

Deputy Leader Angela Rayner admitted: One of the things we need to reflect on today is not just the anti-Conservative mood, but also [the fact that] the decision in Uxbridge was related to Ulez. Uxbridge’s result shows that when you don’t listen to voters, you don’t win elections.

In a separate interview with Times Radio, she admitted: It’s pretty obvious that Ulez was a problem on the gates.

And justice spokesman Steve Reed warned: Those responsible for this policy will have to think about what voters have said and whether it can be changed.

A Labor aide told the Politico website that the cocky mayor, who launched an advertising campaign in May for his climate emergency book Breathe, cared more about the launch of his book than the party.

Labor candidate in Uxbridge, Danny Beales, had been forced to back down from his previous support for Ulez due to local anger, but still failed to win the by-election.

Yesterday Mr Khan overtook Ulez, which from late August is extended to cover the outskirts of London.

From then on, all drivers in the city will have to pay 12.50 a day if their vehicles fail to meet emissions standards. Figures from Transport for London show that 10% of vehicles in the outskirts of London are non-compliant.

The mayor, who is committed to reducing air pollution levels in the capital, said: “Obviously I welcome the 7 per cent move to Labor in this outer London seat and we are determined to clean the air in London.

In his early morning victory speech, Uxbridge Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell told the by-election count: It was his damaging and costly Ulez politics that lost them this election.

He predicted the scheme could also cost Labor dearly at the next general election, saying: I think there will be Labor MPs in the outer boroughs of London who will be watching this result tonight with sweaty palms.

Conservative pollster Lord Hayward said the effect could spread even wider, as Ulez also affects businesses, traders and families who live in the Home Counties but have to travel to the capital.

He told Sky News: Ulez has implications for a range of outcasts on the east side of London: Stevenage, Thurrock, Harlow, Dartford, Gravesend. The Labor Party will therefore consider the implications very carefully.

Frontbencher Emily Thornberry said Ulez was the right policy, but added: I suspect that’s how it’s done, and I hope Sadiq reconsiders it. I know we asked him.