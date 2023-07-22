Does Erdogan plan to mediate between Israel and the Palestinians?





Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is due to begin a three-day visit to Turkey on Monday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to visit Turkey a few days after Abbas. Abbas and Netanyahu’s visits to Turkey have sparked speculation that Erdogan is seeking to mediate between Israel and the Palestinians in an attempt to revive the stalled peace process. Turkey’s rapprochement with the PA and Israel is seen as a blow to Hamas, some of whose leaders and activists have been based in the country for some years. According to unconfirmed reports, Turkish authorities have asked several Hamas representatives to leave the country, while imposing severe restrictions on the activities of others. Earlier this year, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied the reports and said there had been no change in his group’s relations with Turkey following Ankara’s rapprochement with Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON) Israel-Türkiye normalization Last year, a number of Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, condemned President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey. However, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad refrained from criticizing Erdogan and the Turkish government during the visit. “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Turkey during the same week,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement last week. “The leaders will discuss ‘Turkey-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other current international issues.’ The Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey, Faed Mustafa, said the visit is “in line with the regular political consultations that take place between the two countries in light of their historical ties”. Mustafa told the PA’s official Voice of Palestine radio station that “this visit is of great significance in this sensitive and delicate phase of the Palestinian cause following local, regional and international developments and Israeli aggression against our people again.” Abbas visited Turkey last year, shortly after Erdogan’s decision to restore full diplomatic relations with Israel. During the visit, Erdogan assured Abbas that his decision to restore ties with Israel would not affect Turkey’s support for the Palestinians. The Palestinian Boycott and Anti-Normalization Campaign expressed “great shock” at Netanyahu’s invitation to Turkey and said it “comes amid the heinous massacres committed by the occupation and its settlers against the Palestinian people.” The group warned that the visit would lend legitimacy to the “extremist” Israeli government. He called on Turkish leaders to rescind the invitation, “which ignores the pain of the Palestinian people”.

