Trump trial date evokes GOP nightmare scenario





Comment this storyComment

When the trial date for Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush money case was set for March during the GOP presidential primary schedule, the former president and 2024 Republican leading contender shook his head.

The Republican Party as a whole may have this reaction to the date of Trump’s last trial.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon set Friday to open Trump’s classified documents case in Florida on May 20, 2024. Cannon ended up more or less splitting the difference between the government’s request to start in December and Trump’s attorneys’ preference to start after the 2024 election.

The date could still be pushed back, especially since Cannon called the case complex. But that means we’re currently looking at this for a timeline of Trump’s upcoming trials:

Oct. 2: Civil fraud trial in New YorkJan. 15: 2nd civil trial for defamation of E. Jean CarrollMarch 25: Secret Money Trial in ManhattanMay 20: Federal Classified Documents Trial in Florida

That’s a lot of legal issues to grapple with in the thick of a campaign, keeping Trump or at least his attorneys in court for a huge chunk of the time he’s supposed to be on the trail. But Trump’s most serious legal danger, at least for now, with potential Jan. 6-related indictments looming federally and in Georgia won’t fully play out until the end of the primary season.

Nominating competitions are often effectively completed by March or April at the latest, with final competitions taking place in June but usually without affecting the outcome. Republican National Committee rules require that each state hold its contest by May 31, meaning a two-week trial of classified documents would put most of the proceedings beyond the window for all GOP voters making their decisions.

All the times Trump’s trial clashes with the 2024 election campaign

In other words, it may not be exactly what Trump’s lawyers wanted; a post-election trial would have been ideal, for a host of reasons, including the possibility of it lasting in a new Republican (or Trump) administration. But the May date means the issue won’t hamper Trump as much as he tries to secure the GOP nomination. And her campaign later insisted she was happy, making the date a major setback for the Justice Department.

As for the GOP itself, its news is much less welcome. Indeed, it raises the prospect of what is more or less a nightmare scenario.

The date could, once again, be postponed. It is not inconceivable that these delays could push him back until after the elections. But a trial date at the end of the primary calendar means the case could well be decided between when GOP voters decide their nominee and when general election voters decide on the president.

Trump could still face adverse verdicts before then, as he did in the first civil Carroll case. But if he is found guilty of crimes, it will most likely come long after the tipping point for the party in its nominating contest.

The vast majority of voters will vote before the end of March (Super Tuesday is March 5, followed by a handful of states on March 12 and 19), meaning they will do so without knowing if they are indeed voting to put a felon on their party ticket.

And a conviction on the most serious charges, involving classified documents, would certainly offer the party no recourse except to potentially try to retake Trump’s nomination at the Republican National Convention in mid-July.

You can guess how it would turn out.

Despite Trump’s legal danger, it seems almost nothing can sway much of the GOP against him. A new Yahoo/YouGov poll shows Republicans say 48% to 34% that Trump should still be allowed to serve as president even if he is convicted of a serious crime. And they say 50-35 he shouldn’t drop out of the race if convicted. This contrasts with the 6 in 10 Americans who say Trump would indeed be disqualified.

Many things remain to be played and were in the realm of hypothetical. But it’s certainly possible that Trump will solidify the nomination, then be condemned and look like a grave liability in the general election, but Republicans risk seriously alienating much of their party by trying to do anything about it.

Of course, Trump wouldn’t walk away happily either. He was never a team player for his party, see: 2021 Georgia Senate runoff, mail-in voting, etc.

It’s a recipe for potentially tearing the party apart at the seams in a way party leaders have bent over backwards to avoid for years. Again, Trump never made it easy for them.

Offer this itemGift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/07/21/trumps-trial-date-conjures-gops-nightmare-scenario/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos