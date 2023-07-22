Azam Khan testifies in 190m NCA settlement case against Imran





Former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan. Facebook/File.

ISLAMABAD: Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Combined Investigation Team investigating the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million settlement case on Friday and recorded his statement on the case.

NAB, Rawalpindi, had issued a notice to Azam Khan on July 20 ordering him to appear before the investigation team.

The other day, Azam Khan in a statement to the media accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of using US encryption to create a false narrative against institutions.

On Friday, Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan recorded his statement as a witness in the NCA 190 million settlement case. He also had a question and answer session regarding the case.

Sources said Azam Khan’s statement denied Imran Khan’s claims on the matter. The former principal secretary answered questions regarding the cabinet meeting on the 190 million settlement case and also updated NAB on other meetings regarding the sealed memo of the case.

Sources claimed that former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar played a key role in preparing the note for the cabinet meeting which was approved by the cabinet. Before presenting the note to the cabinet, a meeting was held with former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, at which Shahzad Akbar was also present. Imran approved the presentation of the note during the cabinet meeting.

Sources said the NAB team also handed out a questionnaire to Azam Khan and he asked for a week to respond.

Sources said the NAB also asked the former principal secretary for all documents related to the case, as he was the custodian of documents related to the case and cabinet decisions. According to Geo News, Azam Khan also attested to documents in NAB’s possession and explained to investigators how the payment was transferred to a Pakistani account. He told the NAB team that he witnessed many things that happened at that time, adding that Imran Khan gave instructions regarding the matter.

A NAB source said Azam Khan could also be summoned in the Toshakhana case. It should be mentioned here that Azam Khan had already been summoned by the NAB on June 6, but he failed to show up as he was missing and his family had filed a report of his disappearance at a police station.

Meanwhile, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the May 9 incidents said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was responsible for the vandalism. According to the report prepared by the JIT, the defendants named in case 23/96 for attacking Jinnah House, including the head of the PTI, were all guilty. The report indicates that the planning and execution of the attack on Jinnah House by the accused has been established.

According to the JIT investigation, the storming of Jinnah House and all other incidents on May 9 went as planned. JIT detectives based their findings on extensive analysis of digital evidence, moving video, closed-circuit footage and cellphone contacts.

Speaking to the media outside the ATC court on Friday, Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah said: We need custody of the PTI leader. He further explained that the police conducted a thorough investigation in all aspects.

He said he informed the court that the police had concluded their investigation and that their findings indicated that the PTI presidents were guilty of the charges.

The cases in question relate to the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Town Police Station, PMLN Model Town Office and the burning of a shipping container.

Shah further said that they should have access to certain social media pages while the former prime minister is in custody.

As the protests were ongoing, social media was flooded with images of rioting and vandalism at various locations, including Jinnah house and headquarters, the army chief’s office in Rawalpindi.

It will be for us to ask the court to lift the bail of the president of the PTI on August 8th. If arrested, his remand will be given, he said, adding that he [Imran Khan] should be stopped as it is not a releasable case.

Earlier, the Lahore Special Anti-Terrorism Court extended Imran’s bail in five cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, until August 8, the Daily Jang reported.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the ATC conducted the hearing of the case and the head of the PTI appeared in court.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan could be disqualified from holding public office in the Cipher Gate.

Speaking to Geo News on Friday, the federal minister said the former prime minister used a diplomatic cipher for political purposes and could be charged with treason for using the classified document for personal gain.

Article 6 can be imposed on the head of the PTI, he said referring to the law which deals with high treason under which a defendant can be sentenced to death and life imprisonment.

He called the former principal secretary of ex-prime minister Azam Khans confessional statement important, saying the former aide to the prime minister had validated his opponents’ claims.

Imrans’ senior aide had revealed in the confessional statement that the then-prime minister used the diplomatic cipher sent by Pakistan’s envoy to Washington last year to concoct a narrative against the establishment and opposition.

In a similar statement a day earlier, Justice Minister Azam Khan said the PTI leader can face up to 14 years for using the diplomatic cipher for political purposes.

Azam Khan, who has been missing since last month, recorded his statement as CrPC 164 before a magistrate, the sources added, without any information on his whereabouts. In his confession, Azam Khan claimed that when he shared the figure with Imran, the former prime minister was euphoric and called the language an American gaffe.

There can be no greater betrayal than this, Khawaja Asif said referring to the confessional statement which would have validated claims by ruling coalitions that the PTI leader endangered the country’s national security by using the classified document for political purposes. National security has been compromised and the Official Secrets Act has been violated, Asif added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1092955-azam-khan-testifies-in-190m-nca-settlement-case-against-imran

