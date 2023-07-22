Trump’s ambitious plans if elected president in 2024: target his enemies China and settle the war in Ukraine





For those with the patience to hear it, however, Trump has begun to dig deeper into his own political weeds. Many of his proposals would likely face legal challenges; others would be difficult to pass through Congress.

He throws out a lot of politics and nobody picks it up, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who advises him again, said in an interview. There are a bunch of think tanks, three or four working groups, and a number of other vehicles that come together. The second term is being put in place right now.

A coterie of aides and informal advisers from the Republican Party fringe advise Trump on his policy.

They include Roger Stone, who recently flew on Trump’s plane with him to Iowa; Michael Flynn, the retired general who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser; Stephen Miller, Trump’s former adviser who championed his most aggressive and controversial anti-immigrant measures; and Bannon, who fell out of favor with Trump but, in the final hours of his first term, won a pardon that ended the strategists’ prosecution for federal fraud.

Flynn was also pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, and Trump commuted Stones’ 40-month prison sentence on charges stemming from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump’s plans include an upheaval in federal law enforcement, even as he and several close advisers face a growing series of legal challenges. Trump recently received a targeted letter from special counsel investigating efforts to nullify the 2020 election, Jack Smith, who previously accused him of mishandling classified information after leaving office.

Bannon was found guilty last year of contempt of Congress and faces four months in prison, a decision he is appealing.

If he wins in 2024, Trump should end all federal lawsuits against himself and his supporters and advisers.

At the heart of Trump’s policy-making process are two aides and former White House speechwriters, Vince Haley and Ross Worthington. They are assisted by think tanks formed by Trump administration alumni, including the America First Policy Institute, made up of former officials such as Larry Kudlow, Kellyanne Conway, Brooke Rollins and Keith Kellogg and the Center for Renewing America, led by former top budget official Russ Vought.

One of the presidents’ former allies has called the AFPI Trump’s global shadow government.

A handful of people from the conservative Heritage Foundation are also implicated, including John McEntee, the former Trump body man turned White House chief of staff. McEntee spent his final months in the administration trying to root out officials deemed insufficiently loyal.

The policies Trump and his team are crafting are inspired by former presidents’ anger at so-called deep state bureaucrats who he says stymied his first-term ambitions, as well as white conservatives’ hostility toward education and social movements intended to support racial diversity and gender identity.

Trump recently told a conference of far-right mothers that he had done away with the Department of Education entirely and had principals elected by parents. Trump says he’s asked Congress to pass a law recognizing only male and female genders.

He also wants to raise tariffs on China by the billions, deploy the US Navy to help fight drug cartels and further build the wall between the US and Mexico that his first administration could not complete.

There is going to be a purge of this corrupted device. These radicals inside the judiciary, the FBI and the CIA will disappear Steve Bannon, the former strategist of Donald Trump

Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore said he expects to meet with Trump soon to brainstorm ideas for comparing his economic record with that of Bidens. Moore says Trump should focus on raising bills for middle-class families under Biden due to inflation.

Trump says he would immediately settle Russia’s war in Ukraine, without giving further details. In a video, he calls a lie that Russia is our greatest threat.

Trumps 2016 campaign was driven more by his own instincts, but his 2024 run is a better-run affair, including presidential-looking, professionally produced political videos shot at his golf clubs, which are cataloged in a section of his campaign website called Agenda47.

Trump would be the 45th and 47th American president if he returned to the White House.

Never before in the modern era have you had someone looking to take over the White House who has such a strong set of political goals, his senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said in an interview.

Former Trump officials said he issued a new executive order targeting bureaucrats believed to be so opposed to his policies that they were quietly thwarting his directives. Trump signed an order in October 2020 creating a class of federal employees called Schedule F who would have no protections from the civil service or unions, making them easier to fire. President Biden canceled it.

I’d be shocked if two-thirds of nonpolitical Justice Department appointees aren’t expelled within the first 100 days of Trump returning to office, Bannon said. There is going to be a purge of this corrupted device. These radicals inside the judiciary, the FBI and the CIA will disappear.

About 56% of Americans hold an unfavorable opinion of the former president, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight. That figure hasn’t fallen below 50% since Trump left office and has risen nearly 3 points since May as the Republican Party’s primary race gathered pace.

Supporters listen to Donald Trump speak at a conference in Florida on July 15. Photo: AP

We heard it all from Trump himself: his agenda would immediately start rigging the economies of the wealthiest countries and stifling our domestic manufacturing boom at the expense of the middle class and pushing to ban abortion nationwide, said Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The Trump team wants its focus on politics to stand out from other Republican candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has focused his campaign on his popularity in his home state and culture war issues.

Trump is also trying to portray himself as the inevitable nominee and pivot to Biden. It works so far. DeSantis, his closest challenger, remains about 30 points behind in the primary polls.

