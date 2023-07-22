Ex-assistant PTI chiefs appear before NAB





ISLAMABAD/LAHORE:

Two days after he allegedly recorded a damning statement against PTI chief Imran Khan, Azam Khan appeared on Friday as a witness in the inquest against the former prime minister in the £190million case.

The former prime minister’s principal secretary appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as part of the inquiry into the £190m settlement case to take his statement to the joint investigation team and answer questions.

Azam, according to reports, said in his statement that he was an “eyewitness” to said transactions while seeking more time to prepare for the questionnaire delivered by the NAB team.

While explaining the modus operandi of the deals, the former bureaucrat said he “witnessed a lot of things and Imran Khan also gave instructions in this regard.”

He also allegedly alleged that then-accountability assistant Shahzad Akbar played a key role in preparing a summary seeking federal cabinet approval of a deal with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Sources revealed he was also asked if the NCA letter was shown to anyone at the cabinet meeting and what pressure the PTI chief had exerted on his decision.

The anti-corruption watchdog previously issued a notice to the former principal secretary on July 20 ordering him to report to NAB Rawalpindi.

According to the charges, the ousted prime minister and others adjusted 50 billion rupees – £190 million at the time – sent by Britain’s NCA to the Pakistani government.

They are also accused of having received undue advantages in the form of more than 458 land canals at Mouza Bakrala in Sohawa to establish Al-Qadir University.

Later, then-Prime Minister Imran secured approval for the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement. It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

On May 9, Imran was arrested in connection with the case at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad by dozens of Rangers personnel, sparking protests across the country. However, on May 11, the Supreme Court came to his rescue, declaring his arrest “unlawful” and ordering his release.

On May 12, the Islamabad High Court barred authorities from arresting the PTI Chairman in all cases, including undisclosed ones, filed against him anywhere in the country until May 15.

He also granted the head of the PTI a two-week provisional bond in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran found guilty of Jinnah House attack

In a related development, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Lahore has concluded its investigation into the May 9 incidents and compiled a comprehensive report which found PTI chief Imran guilty, among several others, in the Jinnah House attack.

Police investigations revealed that the defendants, including the head of the PTI, were involved in the planning and execution of the Jinnah House incident, as well as other incidents, indicating systematic planning behind these attacks.

During the investigation, crucial digital evidence, mobile video, CCTV and mobile contacts were presented and verified.

The report pointed out that the statement made by the PTI president during the JIT proceeding was inconsistent with the evidence presented.

Similarly, other leaders who appeared before the JIT also provided statements that contradicted the established facts. Additionally, mobile call records confirmed contact between PTI leaders and individuals connected to the incidents, the report said.

PTI management failed to provide satisfactory answers when confronted with digital and forensic evidence, he added. In addition to case no. 96/23, the leaders of the PTI have also been found guilty in other cases.

The geofencing report revealed the presence of named and arrested defendants in 10 cases in sensitive locations. Investigation reports for all cases would be promptly submitted to the court.

Separately, the Lahore High Court has withdrawn a stay order issued to the PTI President against coercive measures in the May 9 cases, in which he was not named.

Judge Aalia Neelum heard the motion filed by the President of the PTI for the consolidation of all cases of the May 9 riots against him.

A junior attorney informed the court that senior attorney Sardar Latif Khosa was busy in the Supreme Court and requested an adjournment of the proceedings.

He also asked the court not to withdraw the stay order issued at the last hearing. However, the court adjourned further proceedings indefinitely but did not extend the stay order.

On July 14, the LHC had blocked police from taking enforcement action against Imran in the May 9 cases, in which he was not named.

