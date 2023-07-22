Meet the Mid Bedfordshire Conservative candidate

He added that Boris Johnson was not even a problem anymore and it was time to move on.

In June, Nadine Dorries tweeted that she was stepping down as MP for Mid Bedfordshires with immediate effect.

Before her resignation tweet, Ms Dorries told TalkTV the last thing I would want to do would be to cause a by-election for her seat.

As she has yet to formally step down, there is no by-election, which has left candidates for the next Mid Bedfordshire MP in limbo.

Conservative candidate Festus Akinbusoye was asked if by delaying his resignation Ms Dorries was hurting his chances.

I don’t, he said. Ultimately, that would be what people decide when they vote.

I use [the] it’s time to get the message out about what I want to do if elected as an MP.

But does this delay frustrate him?

It frustrates me as a constituent, she is my MP, so I totally share the frustration of the people of Mid Bedfordshire, he said.

I certainly want us to go to the by-election as soon as possible.

But listen, I have a good working relationship with her as I have with other MPs and councilors from different political parties in Bedfordshire, like [police and crime commissioner].

I have no special powers or levers to shoot Ms Dorries, he said.

Ms. Dorries gave Mr. Akinbusoye a glowing reference when he was selected as a candidate, describing him as one of the best people I know and that he was genuine, principled with a track record of delivering.

But it was reported by the Independent (June 15) that she warned Tory MPs who support Partygate privileges committee findings were fundamentally not Tories and would be held accountable and warned that deselection could follow.

So, does Mr Akinbusoye back Boris Johnson?

As far as I know, its members of party associations who choose to readopt non-CCHQ MPs [Conservative Campaign Headquarters]not number 10.[It] depends entirely on local associations, he said.

But of course, Nadine has her own vision of things, and I respect that.

He added: Boris is not even a problem anymore, he is no longer an MP, he is no longer in Parliament, replied Mr Akinbusoye.

He’s not playing politics for anyone in Mid Bedfordshire, and I think we need to move on.

Rather than looking at the past. Let’s look to the future and what we can do for Mid Bedfordshire and make it a really good place for people to want to live, he said.

Ms Dorries’ office has been approached for a comment, but has not responded at the time of publication.