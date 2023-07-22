Involvement of PTI leaders in Jinnah House attack investigation established, prosecutor says





A view of a house in the cantonment area, which was set on fire by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore May 9, 2023. Reuters Investigation into Imran Khan’s extent completed: prosecutor. Says PTI leader is accused of aiding and abetting. ATC Lahore extends bail for PTI chief in five cases until August 8.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah said Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been found guilty of all charges related to the attack on Lahores Jinnah House during the May 9 chaos.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Shah said the investigation into the case was complete to the extent of the head of PTI.

[The] The PTI chief’s involvement has been established in the investigation into the Jinnah House attack and he is charged with complicity, it added.

The special prosecutor also said evidence of the former prime minister’s involvement in the attack had been gathered and added that his arrest was needed to bring the evidence to light.

He [Imran Khan] should be stopped as it is not a releasable case, he added.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Special Anti-Terrorism Court has extended Imran’s bail in five cases, including the Jinnah House attack, until August 8, the Daily Jang reported.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the ATC conducted the hearing of the case and the head of the PTI appeared in court.

Large numbers of PTI workers and supporters staged protests across much of the country on May 9 when the PTI chairman was arrested by paramilitary troops on the instructions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The demonstrators destroyed public and private properties, attacked military installations, the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Lahore corps commander’s house (Jinnah House) and ransacked relics of martyrs.

Following the incidents, the civil and military leaders decided to sanction in an exemplary way, under the relevant laws, in particular the law on the army, all the people involved in hooliganism, arson, the ransacking of public and private properties, the attack on sensitive military installations and the desecration of the monuments of the martyrs on May 9.

