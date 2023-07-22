For the Philippines! Francis Tolentino defends Rody Duterte’s meeting with Xi





Former President Rodrigo Duterte made a patriotic act by meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing amid the tense situation in the South China Sea. At least that’s the view of Dutertes’ PDP-Laban teammate Sen. Francis Tolentino, who defended the former chief executive from the backlash that followed his surprise visit last Monday with Xi to the Diaoyutai guesthouse in Beijing. The visit was apparently not coordinated with the Foreign Office, sparking speculation that Duterte may be seeking refuge in China, after the International Criminal Court ordered the resumption of its investigation into his administration’s drug war deaths. I’m not aware of what was discussed, but I believe former President Duterte did his part for the Filipino nation, Tolentino said in an interview with CNN Philippines The Source on Friday. The senator pointed out that the meeting may be among world events that signal China’s diplomatic efforts amid geopolitical tensions. Dutertes’ visit was followed by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissings meeting with the Chinese leader at the same location on Thursday, July 20. Kissinger had been instrumental in forging U.S.-China relations in the 1970s. Meanwhile, Duterte, when president, led the pivot to China and reversed the country’s victory in the 2016 South China Sea arbitration award in exchange for Chinese loans and investments. Duterte also timed his meeting with Xi while he was in China to visit the inauguration of a college and a memorial building at Fujian Normal University, which is named after his late mother Soledad, whose roots can be traced to Chinese immigrants from Fujian. A lot is happening right now beyond our comprehension. I believe the president’s visit was timed the same way he inaugurated a school named after his mother, and coincided with many rebuke efforts even by the United States, Tolentino said. Duterte was simply helping the country rekindle diplomatic ties with Beijing in light of the current administrations’ return to rapprochement with the Philippines’ traditional ally, the United States. Any cooperation that would bring regional peace and stability should be accessible, should be considered because we want to have a peaceful Indochinese region, and diplomacy should play a role, Tolentino said.

