Crisis-hit Sri Lanka may allow use of Indian rupee in local transactions





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lanka is considering the possibility of allowing the use of the Indian rupee for local transactions, as the island nation struggles to build up its depleted foreign exchange reserves and to emerge from the last unprecedented years economic crisis. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Saturday that the move to allow the use of its giant neighbors’ currency would allow tourists and other Indian people to directly use Indian rupees here without going through the hassle of multiple currency conversions. Sri Lanka imports many items from India, its main trading partner, including food, pharmaceuticals, building materials, automobiles, fertilizers and chemicals. Trade between the two nations stood at $5.45 billion in 2021, according to official figures. Thousands of people, mostly women, staged a massive sit-in in India’s violence-ridden northeast state of Manipur to demand the immediate arrest of anyone involved in May’s assault on two women who were paraded naked and assaulted by a mob. West Indies are an uplifting 86-1 after Virat Kohli reached his first century on the road since 2018 for India on day two of the second Test at Queens Park Oval. Landslides, wildfires, crop destruction and coral reef bleaching are among the ongoing fallout from this summer’s extreme heat waves and storms, intensified by climate change. Sri Lanka and India have signed a series of agreements on energy, development and trade, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries. Sabry said accepting the Indian rupee would be an advantage for Sri Lanka as the trade imbalance between the two countries is in favor of India. We need more Indian currency so more Indians are coming here and spending Indian currency is good for us, Sabry told reporters a day after visiting India with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. During the visit, India and Sri Lanka signed a series of agreements on energy, development and trade, signaling growing economic ties between neighboring countries. Relations between the two countries grew last year when Sri Lanka was mired in its worst economic crisis in modern history, triggered by a severe foreign exchange crisis that saw essential items run out and citizens queuing for fuel for days. It also suspended repayment of its foreign debt last year. India has provided essential financial and humanitarian assistance worth over $4 billion to its neighbor including food, medicine and fuel. India was also the first creditor to send a letter of support to Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring efforts, which helped kick-start IMF support, which approved a $3 billion bailout in March. Sri Lanka’s total debt exceeded $83 billion, including $41.5 billion foreign and $42.1 billion domestic. Sri Lanka has now started the process of restructuring its debt. Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean has long attracted the attention of regional rivals India and China. For years, Beijing’s free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments have helped it gain the upper hand over New Delhi in its quest for influence. But the countries economic collapse gave New Delhi an opportunity to swing the pendulum back in its favor, especially as China has delayed its support for debt restructuring, experts say. China holds around 10% of Sri Lanka’s external debt.

