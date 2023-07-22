Jokowi will attend the BRICS Summit, what are the benefits for Indonesia?

The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Jokowi Widodo is on the agenda attend BRICS Summit on August 2224, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a strategic diplomatic step that will bring a number of positive impacts to Indonesia.

The BRICS are the current alliance of five developing countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). an important role globally and is experiencing rapid economic growth. These five countries represent 40% of the total world population, 25% of the world economy and 17% of international trade.

The total gross domestic product (GDP) of the BRICS countries reached $22.5 trillion (about 335.746 billion Indian rupees), exceeding the G7’s total GDP which was $21.4 trillion in the same year. The G7 group is made up of advanced democracies, namely the United States (US), Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.

There are widely publicized assumptions and possibilities that Indonesia will join as a BRICS member.

Whether the speech comes to fruition or not, at least Jokowi’s attendance at the BRICS summit shows the importance of Indonesia’s bargaining power in building relationships with countries driving global growth.

There are at least four benefits Indonesia will gain from participating in the BRICS summit.

1. Economic and investment benefits

BRICS countries, especially China and India, have proven their ability to build and finance infrastructure projects not only in their own country, but also in their partner countries.

The infrastructure is very important sector for Indonesia which is the largest archipelago country in the world and which is developing. By strengthening its relations with the BRICS, Indonesia will have the opportunity to attract more investment in the infrastructure sector.

Investment in digital technology is also one of the sectors that Indonesia needs to strengthen, especially to improve internet accessibility, people’s digital skills and personal data protection. Through the BRICS summit, Indonesia has the opportunity to attract investment, which can also take the form of knowledge transfer, from the BRICS countries.

This is the right time, because the BRICS, based on His political actionpolitical action)has set itself the goal of investing more in digital infrastructure and ensuring that technological advances are fairly distributed.

Indonesian, like emerging power, is certainly a profitable partner for the BRICS. In the field of digital technology, Indonesia has big market And potential. In Southeast Asia, Indonesia is a country with a large number of startups (start) most widely.

Cooperation between Indonesia and the BRICS will be a mutually beneficial relationship for both.

Exactly like this to be delivered Jokowi in June 2022, the BRICS can act as a catalyst to boost investment in developing countries. BRICS cooperation with partner countries should support an inclusive digital transformation, the development of green industries and infrastructure, and increased access of developing countries to global supply chains.

2. Strengthen Indonesia’s diplomatic role in global forums

Jokowi’s presence at the BRICS summit will demonstrate Indonesia’s commitment and ability to participate in global diplomacy, strengthen relations with developing countries and enhance Indonesia’s role in international forums.

On this occasion, Indonesia will have the opportunity to influence the global dialogue and policies regarding urgent problems on which the BRICS are focusing, such as climate changeglobal health and efforts to reduce poverty and global development.

As greater economy in Southeast Asia to successfully lead the G20 in 2022, Indonesia must leverage its participation in the BRICS summit to strengthen its strategic position and role.

Specifically related to Southeast Asia, Jokowi’s participation in the BRICS summit will open opportunities for Indonesia to expand its influence in the region. Through this forum, Jokowi can deepen his relationship with BRICS leaders and at the same time support Indonesia’s vision of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

In context American-Chinese rivalryIndonesia’s increasingly close relations with the BRICS countries can position Indonesia as a counterweight and facilitator of dialogue between the two big camps – one of which runs through ASEAN.

3. Reinforce sweet power Indonesia

Not only from an economic and diplomatic point of view, Jokowi’s participation in the BRICS summit can also be a way to improve sweet power Indonesia on the international stage. sweet power is the diplomatic efforts of a country to influence other countries not by force, but by approaches such as cultural attraction.

Jokowi’s presence at this summit can be a way to showcase Indonesia more, both in terms of culture, history and its economic potential to the world. By sharing Indonesia’s experiences and achievements in facing various challenges, both nationally and internationally, Indonesia can set a positive example for other developing countries.

It could be a step for Indonesia to succeed in world politics. Because, a main key to success in world politics is to use sweet power.

4. Avoid the trap of US-China polarization

Amid the rivalry and polarization of the two major US-China power camps, Indonesia must avoid being trapped in a binary choice.

Participating in an organization like the BRICS does not mean that Indonesia should put aside its relations with other parties. On the contrary, this participation can bring strategic advantages and widen the diplomatic network.

By applying the approach Machiavellian way Indonesia can pursue a pragmatic and realistic foreign policy maintain and operate good relationships with all parties for their national interest, without neglecting ethical principles and the values ​​they uphold.

It is according to the principle free and active foreign policy who has been a pillar of Indonesian diplomacy. By choosing not to join any power bloc, Indonesia can retain its flexibility and independence to respond to rapidly changing global dynamics.

By adopting the approach of the Machiavellian path, Indonesia can take advantage of all the opportunities that arise from relations with the two power blocs, strengthen economic and trade cooperation with China and deepen defense and security relations with the United States.

However, it is important that Indonesia is always vigilant and adaptive to any changes in global geopolitical dynamics. Moreover, this strategy also requires the right policies and a careful balance between various interests and priorities, both in a bilateral and multilateral context.

A pragmatic and bold approach

Jokowi’s participation in the BRICS summit will ultimately lead Indonesia to be more able to adapt and respond to global dynamics.

While earlier Indonesia may have focused too much on idealistic principles such as maintaining close relations with G7 countries, an approach that could limit Indonesia’s opportunities to optimize its national interests, the BRICS approach should be more beneficial for Indonesia to increase its position and influence on the world stage.

It also shows that Indonesia has the courage to take pragmatic steps to advance its national interests, even if it means playing a more complex and potentially controversial political game.

It is a sign that Indonesia is preparing to become a more influential and competitive global player.

Indonesia’s willingness to use the BRICS summit as a means to expand its influence and national interests is a bold and pragmatic move. However, the use of power and influence must be done wisely and cautiously. For this reason, Indonesia must continue to build its capacity and strengthen its multilateral diplomacy, and ensure that its actions remain consistent with the principles and values ​​that this nation stands for.