Ex-Trump lawyer settles lawsuit for $1.7 million in alleged unpaid fees | Donald Trump News





Former lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen has settled a lawsuit with the namesake company of his former employer, former US President Donald Trump, for $1.7 million in unpaid legal fees.

Lawyers for Cohen and the Trump Organization announced on Friday that they had agreed to the terms of the settlement during a video hearing with Manhattan Judge Joel Cohen.

Their decision comes three days before Cohens’ lawsuit, filed in 2019, is due in state court. Details of the agreement have not been made public, but Michael Cohen said on Friday the dispute had been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.

The settlement concludes a civil lawsuit for Trumps company as the former president, who seeks the White House again in 2024, faces mounting legal problems, including federal and state criminal charges.

However, Cohens’ lawsuit over his legal bills was meant to give the former Trump ally a spotlight on his vocal criticism of the ex-president. The trial was also set to feature testimony from the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, as early as next week.

Cohen is expected to play a pivotal role next year, in March 2024, when the elder Trump faces state criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records in a silence case involving an adult movie star.

But Trump’s legal team is expected to attack Cohens’ credibility in the case, citing conflicts the former lawyer had with the ex-president.

Disputed court costs

Cohen claimed in his lawsuit that the Trump Organization promised to pay his legal fees and did so for a time, with more than $1.7 million in fees.

But, Cohen said, the company reneged after it began cooperating with federal prosecutors in investigations related to Trump’s business dealings in Russia, as well as the silent money allegations.

Cohens’ attorneys stopped representing him after the company stopped paying. His lawsuit said it hurt his ability to respond to federal investigations.

In court documents, the Trump Organization disputed making certain promises and said it was fulfilling all of its obligations.

The company also argued that Cohens’ involvement in federal investigations was not a consequence of his former job, but rather a personal decision to try to reduce his own criminal exposure as an indictment loomed.

While the former president was reportedly not a witness at trial, Donald Trump Jr, who is an executive in the family business, was scheduled to testify.

Cohen under surveillance

Like Trump, Cohen has been threatened with legal action in recent years for being part of the inner circle of former presidents.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to several counts, including violations of campaign finance laws through excessive political contributions. The former attorney previously testified that Trump ordered him to make payments to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, to supposedly buy their silence.

He also admitted lying to Congress and banks to get funding, as well as tax evasion, hiding $4 million in personal income.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, as he was released after the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelmed US prisons.

The former president regularly questioned Cohens’ credibility to undermine the allegations against him, often calling his former lawyer a prisoner and a serial liar.

Trump also sued Cohen, accusing him of violating a company confidentiality agreement, breaching ethical standards for lawyers and maliciously spreading lies about Trump.

Ongoing legal troubles for Trump

While Friday’s settlement resolves the lawsuit over Cohens’ legal fees, a trial is scheduled for October in New York, the business fraud lawsuit of New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trumps company and the former president himself.

Trump also faces a March trial date in the New York secret money indictment, in which Cohen is expected to serve as a key witness. His indictment last April made him the first president, current or former, to face criminal charges.

Additionally, Trump became the first president in June to face federal criminal charges in a case involving his handling of classified documents after leaving office. On Friday, a Florida judge set a trial date in that case for May 2024.

He also revealed this week that the Justice Department told him he was the target of another federal investigation into efforts to unravel his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a notification that could signal charges to come.

Trump also faces an investigation in Georgia for trying to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election. A court on Monday denied his lawyers’ motion to block the investigation.

And the former president continues to face a civil defamation lawsuit from writer E Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

In May, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll in a separate civil suit, awarding him $5 million.

He denied wrongdoing in any case, saying he was being politically targeted. Criminal charges do not prevent Trump from running for president or serving a second term in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/21/ex-trump-lawyer-settles-lawsuit-for-1-7m-in-alleged-unpaid-fees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos