Scandal-ridden to record profits: PM Modi praises transformation of banking sectors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday denounced the previous regime under the United Progressive Alliance government, saying that while he wrecked the banking sector with scams, “his dispensation has restored sound financial health as India is now known for the strength of the sector.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela after giving appointment letters to over 70,000 recruits virtually, Prime Minister Modi said many of them had been employed in the banking sector as he highlighted how it was destroyed under the previous dispensation before his government took corrective action.

Today, India is one of the countries whose banking sector is considered to be the strongest,” he said, recalling the journey of the past nine years.

He dwelt on the detrimental impact of political selfishness on the sector in the past. He mentioned telephone banking of the past, when loans were disbursed over phone calls from the powerful. These loans were never repaid, he said. These scams have broken the back of the country’s banking sector, he said.

He listed the measures taken after 2014 to rectify the situation. He mentioned the strengthening of the management of government banks, the emphasis on professionalism and the consolidation of small banks into large banks.

Prime Minister Modi said that by insuring deposits up to 5 lakhs, more than 99% of deposits have become safe, which has renewed confidence in the banking system. Through acts like the Bankruptcy Code, banks were protected against losses. Additionally, tightening the grip on those who looted government assets by seizing their assets, banks notorious for their losses and NPAs are discussed for their record profit.

The Prime Minister expressed his pride in the hard work of employees in the banking sector. People in the banking sector have never disappointed me or my vision,” he said. Prime Minister Modi hailed the efforts of the banking industry to make the Jan Dhan account scheme a huge success by opening 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts. It has been a great help in transferring money to women’s crore accounts during the pandemic.

Speaking on the efforts for the improvement of the MSME sector, the Prime Minister mentioned Mudra Yojana who has provided unsecured loans to young entrepreneurs. He congratulated the banking sector for making this program a success. Similarly, the banking sector rose to the occasion when the government doubled the amount of loans for women’s self-help groups and helped the MSME sector by providing loans that saved 1.5 crores of jobs by protecting small businesses.

He also thanked the bank employees for making Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi a great success. Over 50 lakh street vendors have been assisted under the SVANidhi scheme. I am sure you will take a Sankalp Patra (Letter of Resolution) to make the bank an empowerment tool for the poor with your Niyukti Patra (Letter of Appointment).

Updated: July 22, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

