‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley on Donald Trump, Elon Musk





“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley is totally on top of his bromance with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, nor is he a “fanboy” of former President Donald Trump, he told The Post in an exclusive interview.

“I support Trump because he has addressed a lot of things that concern me like human trafficking and slavery, China and ending eternal wars in the Middle East,” Chansley, 35, said from his home in Phoenix.

“But I’m not a Trump fanboy. He said certain things and did certain things that I did not support. He made a lot of appointments in his first term that I don’t agree with,” he continued.

The self-proclaimed shaman — who wore a horned helmet and a fur hat when he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots — pleaded guilty to obstructing government process and was released from prison in March after his 41-month sentence was shortened due to good behavior.

His case recently made headlines again after stunning new footage emerged from the chaos that showed a police officer briskly walking alongside Chansley, a tattooed Navy vet, through the Capitol.

“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley is not a “fanboy” of former President Donald Trump.

Backers pointed to the clip as evidence that his role in the riots was exaggerated – and it even drew a tweet of support from Musk, who tweeted “Free Jacob Chansley” on March 10 after the footage aired.

He appreciated Musk’s support at the time, but said he was now “disappointed” with the tech titan.

[Musk] was one of my strongest advocates and offered to pay my legal fees. But he never contacted me or my lawyer after my release. If he talks the talk, why not walk the walk? said Chansley.

Chansley admitted that some Jan. 6 rioters deserved criminal charges. Reuters

Chansley is also unsure of Musk’s motives.

“I wonder why he’s doing certain things, or why he’s not doing more in other areas that are vital to the survival of humanity.”

Now working as an executive assistant for a filmmaker while running a shamanic consulting firm, Chansley acknowledged that some Jan. 6 rioters deserved criminal charges.

“There were people who assaulted police officers,” he said. “There were people who vandalized the Capitol. I don’t care which side of the aisle you’re on, if you assault a police officer, you should be charged.

And said he regretted not having done more to quell the spiraling chaos at the time.

Chansley is single and hopes to start a family.REUTERS

Arguing that the new footage released of Tucker Carlson in March should have played a decisive role in his case, Chansley filed a motion to have his conviction overturned.

“My desire to have my sentence overturned is due to ineffective legal assistance – and video evidence that has come out since my conviction,” he said. “As far as I know, the government did not follow proper legal procedure.”

But Judge Royce Lamberth this week sided with prosecutors who called his argument “baseless”.

“He said some things and did some things that I didn’t support. He made a lot of appointments in his first term that I don’t agree with,” Chansley said of Trump.REUTERS

“Chansley’s actions during the Capitol’s first violent breach provide more than enough evidence of his corrupt intent to interfere with Congress that day,” they wrote in response to his original motion.

Chansley, who is single and hopes to start a family, still supports the “Q” movement, a loosely affiliated group that believes anonymous government entities attempt to relay forbidden truths through encrypted messages called “drops.”

“I believe the Q drops are written by people with high level security clearances who want to free humanity from the nefarious forces that are trying to monopolize all of the world’s resources and manpower by controlling banks, corporations and governments,” he said.

Chansley says he is a libertarian centrist. Ash Ponders

Chansley – who said he was a libertarian centrist – chafed at his portrayal in the press as a cartoonish conspiracy theorist.

“Every time Democrats lose an election, they’re crying fraud,” he said. “Every time the Republicans lose, they do the same thing. I am centrist. The centrist view is that American elections are corrupt and have been for decades.

Still, he’s not averse to cashing in on his unlikely rise to fame – fur hat and horn helmet included.

“My face has become associated for many people with a desire for freedom,” he said. “I’d be a fool if that message didn’t get through somehow.”

