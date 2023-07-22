Agreement with the IMF and political uncertainty





A recent $3 billion deal with the IMF has reshaped Pakistan’s economic landscape, but it is expected to introduce a host of political uncertainties ahead of the next general election. If ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed to contest the elections, he is likely to emerge victorious. Once in power, he may seek revenge against his political opponents and the military establishment. However, any attempt to disqualify him or invalidate the election could have unintended consequences, involving millions of his supporters.

As Imran Khan’s term expires next month, Pakistan’s government has made little progress in addressing the country’s growing economic problems. The 13-party ruling coalition, in power for 14 months, has failed to implement important economic policy initiatives, leading to deterioration in key macroeconomic indicators.

Fortunately, immediate concerns about Pakistan’s economic stability were eased last week when the government secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This much-needed relief, along with the possibility of freeing up other international debts through the deal, comes at a critical time, as Pakistan was on the verge of defaulting on its external debt after a previous IMF loan expired on June 30.

To meet stringent IMF demands, the government has pledged to revise its budget, introduce new taxes and cut spending to generate revenue. News of the deal bolstered Pakistan’s dollar bonds and delighted foreign investors, sending the country’s stocks to their biggest one-day rise in 15 years. However, the business community in Pakistan has expressed less enthusiasm about the deal as it now faces higher corporate and other taxes.

Additionally, deeper concerns surround the deal itself, as it adds an estimated $140 billion in debt and liabilities by June 2023, pushing Pakistan into a potential debt trap. The new loan will make Pakistan the IMF’s fourth-largest borrower among 93 countries, accounting for $10.4 billion of the IMF’s total global debt of $155 billion. Pakistan’s external debt is one-third of its GDP, while its total national debt is 84% ​​of its GDP.

While the IMF loan provides temporary relief, it only postpones the inevitable challenges that Pakistan faces in the absence of significant structural reforms needed to support its economy. The loan could help ease the transition to a newly elected national government, potentially encouraging major political parties to prioritize economic recovery as a central part of their campaign platforms.

However, the multitude of political uncertainties surrounding the election is likely to divert public attention from the economy, at least for now. Questions arise over whether the federal and provincial combinations will go ahead as planned or face delays and potential indefinite suspensions. The participation of new political parties and coalitions, as well as the potential return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as head of his Pakistan Muslim League, remains uncertain. The extent to which the elections will be free from violence and how the military could wield its considerable influence to influence the outcome are also matters of concern.

However, much of the current uncertainty revolves around Imran Khan and his immediate political future. The crucial question is whether he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters will be allowed to contest the elections. If the ousted former prime minister is allowed to participate in a reasonably free and fair vote, it is believed he could claim victory and seek revenge against his political opponents and the military establishment once in power.

To avoid this, some argue that Khan should either be disqualified from running for office or find a pretext to cancel the election on national security grounds. Many of his supporters are currently on trial in special military tribunals for their involvement in the May 9 riots, which resulted in large-scale looting and arson across the country.

While Khan himself is accused of inciting the protests and faces trial on one of 150 charges against him, either before a military tribunal or in civilian courts, he continues to rally his party and has won support from a fragmented media landscape. The reaction of millions of Khan’s supporters to his withdrawal from the political scene remains largely unknown. Until the political outcome becomes clear, Pakistan’s tough economic decisions under the IMF deal could be in jeopardy.

