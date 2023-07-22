President Joko Widodo: The role of the prosecutor is very important to protect the interests of the State





JABAR RAY – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that the role of prosecutors as prosecutors is also very important to protect the interests of the state. This was conveyed to President Jokowi in his address when he was the inspector of the 63rd Bhakti Adhyaksa Day commemoration ceremony in Jakarta on Saturday June 22, 2023. According to him, the role of prosecutors is very important in defending and restoring state property. Also Read: 4 Participants Pass Administrative Selection of Candidates for Perumda BPR Purwakarta Board, Here Are the Names Also Read: GMMP Appreciates Purwakarta Prosecutor’s Office Names Suspect in BTT Budget Corruption Case Also Read: Anne Ratna Mustika: 216 Contestants Participate in Auditions for Creative Event Pasanggiri Mojang Jajaka Purwakarta 2023 “The role of prosecutors as state prosecutors is also very important in protecting state interests, preventing the misuse of state finances, maintaining and returning state assets,” President Jokowi said. President Jokowi also said that the role of prosecutors is also needed to resolve state land disputes and international trade disputes. Also Read: Purwakarta Regent Apologizes, Sri Baduga Fountain Show Canceled Also Read: Purwakarta Prosecutor’s Office Names 3 Suspects in BTT Budget Corruption Case For this reason, Jokowi appreciates the move by the Attorney General who has returned a significant amount of state casualties in recent years. Also Read: South Japek II Toll Road will be completed by the end of 2023, says Ridwan Kamil Also Read: Entering the dry season, Bandung residents urged to take care of their health and be alert for potential disasters Jokowi hopes that the attorney general’s office can continue to improve its performance in order to gain greater public trust.

