(AFP) – BritainThe ruling Tories held the former seat of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday but saw strong majorities evaporate in two other constituencies as voters reacted to scandals during his tenure and high inflation.

Rishi Altar was to become the first prime minister in decades to lose three parliamentary seats in one day. He was spared this humiliation thanks to a narrow victory in the seat of North West London, Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The result, prompted by opposition to Labor mayor Sadiq Khan’s controversial expansion of a vehicle pollution tax outside London, offered some relief for the beleaguered Tory leader.

But the erasure of his party’s majority of 19,000 in the seat of Somerton and Frome in the south west of England, and his majority of 20,000 in the constituency of Selby and Ainsty in the north east, represent blows ahead of the general election due in 2024.

“The mid-term by-elections for an incumbent government are always difficult, they rarely win them”, Altar told reporters on Friday morning during a visit to Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

“The message I take away is that we have to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for the people… and earn the people’s trust for the next election.”

But his Tories face national defeat next year if Thursday’s results are repeated.

Labor won the Selby and Ainsty seat by 16,456 votes to 12,295 in what its leader Keir Starmer said was the biggest change ever to the party in its history.

“We hear this call for change away from chaos, away from these rising bills, crumbling utilities,” he told supporters during a victory visit on Friday.

Former Tory MP Nigel Adams had prompted the vote when he resigned after failing to be nominated for a peerage last month.

In Somerton and Frome, the Liberal Democrats comfortably won with an even bigger change from the Tories, the latest in a string of by-election victories in recent years.

The contest came after her former Tory MP David Warburton resigned after admitting to using cocaine.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election was triggered after scandal-ridden Boris Johnson also resigned as lawmaker last month.

He resigned after learning that an all-party parliamentary committee found he deliberately lied to lawmakers about parties breaking lockdowns during the Covid pandemic, and recommended a 90-day suspension.

AltarThe Conservatives were expected to lose his seat, but they won by less than 500 votes, dealing a heavy blow to Starmer and Khan.

Winning candidate Steve Tuckwell said the “number one” issue had been the mayor’s expansion of the polluting vehicle tax.

Labor MPs in similar seats are “going to panic now”, he said.

Election experts, however, were skeptical.

“It would seem unwise for Tory MPs to draw any conclusion other than that their party is still in deep electoral trouble,” John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde wrote in an analysis for the BBC.

– Altar struggles –

The heavy defeats in the other two competitions leave Altar increasingly vulnerable, with Parliament’s six-week summer recess beginning on Friday bringing welcome relief.

Labor currently enjoys a double-digit lead in the polls and is poised to regain power for the first time in more than a decade.

Altar became prime minister after his predecessor Liz Truss’ disastrous 44-day term and initially managed to stabilize panicked financial markets with his sweeping tax-cutting agenda.

But the 43-year-old former finance minister has struggled to reverse the declining fortunes of his party, which first took hold during the so-called ‘Partygate’ scandal under Johnson.

AltarItaly’s recovery efforts have been partly hampered by persistently high inflation, which in recent months has once again spooked markets.

With interest rates at their highest level in 15 years, pushing the costs of mortgages and other borrowing ever higher, the worst cost of living crisis in a generation shows few signs of abating.

Altar kicked off the year with five key wishes to voters, including halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing wait times at the overburdened National Health Service.

He has made little progress on most pledges, and there are lingering fears that UNITED KINGDOM into recession this year as high interest rates limit spending.

AltarNet preference for has fallen to its lowest level (-40) since joining Downing Street, with two-thirds of Britons saying they have an unfavorable opinion of him, according to YouGov.

