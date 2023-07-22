Reviews | The moment of truth for Donald Trump





WASHINGTON A man is running to lead the government he tried to overthrow while running it, even as he runs to stay ahead of the law.

It sounds crazy, except in the upside-down world of Donald Trump, where he has preposterous logic.

The question now is: Has Trump finally run out of time, thanks to Jack Smith, who runs marathons as an Ironman triathlete? Are those ever-loving walls really closing in right now?

Or is it Smith Muellering?

We expected an epic showdown when Robert Mueller was appointed in 2017 as special counsel to lead the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and his potential obstruction of justice. It was the flamboyant flimflam man versus the buttoned-up, buttoned-up boy scout.

Mueller, who had been a decorated Marine in Vietnam, was such a straight arrow that he never even deviated from wearing a blue shirt when he ran the FBI.

Amid the chaos of the Trump administration, Mueller led a disciplined and airtight operation as special counsel, assembling a dream team of legal talent. But when it comes to obstruction of justice, the final report was flabby, dithering, legalistic.

Now Mr. Smith is going to Washington. (This classic movie remembers a time when politicians were ashamed when caught doing wrong. How quaint.)

This special advocate is another right arrow trying to cope with a slippery switchblade: In a projection masterpiece, Trump denounced Smith as a deranged prosecutor and a mean, horrible human being. Trump has been zigzagging his whole life and now, unbelievably, he’s trying to get back to the White House, seemingly determined to burn down the feds and exact revenge on virtually everyone.

So it will be interesting to see what the best lawyer with the stern expression thinks of the pompous concealer. Smith seems like a no-nonsense dude who works at his desk during Subway lunch while Trump is, of course, nonsensical all the time.

Smith has a Herculean task ahead of him. It must present a compelling narrative that Trump and his henchmen and wives (yes, you, Ginni Thomas) were determined to pull off a coup.

His letter telling Trump that he is the target of the Jan. 6 investigation would not mention sedition or insurrection, leaving people wondering exactly what Trump will be charged with.

Of all the legal issues Trump faces, this is the case that finally gives us breath, as Susan Glasser put it in The New Yorker. This is, as she wrote, the crux of the matter.

The Times reported that the letter referred to three criminal statutes: conspiracy to defraud the government; obstruction of official process; and surprisingly, a section of the United States Code which makes it a crime to conspire to injure, oppress, threaten or intimidate any person in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege guaranteed to him by the Constitution or the laws of the United States. Initially, the story explains, this last law was a tool to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan and others who engaged in terrorism after the Civil War; more recently, it has been used to prosecute voter fraud conspiracies.

On a radio show from Iowa on Tuesday, Trump warned that it would be very dangerous for Smith to imprison him because his supporters have a lot more passion than they had in 2020.

A May trial date has already been set in the Smiths v. Trump case for keeping classified documents despite Trump’s efforts to push him back after the election. And Smith should have a ironclad case on Trump defrauding America because defrauding is what he’s been doing from the cradle by lying and cheating and lining his pockets, suckering on almost everyone while squirming.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest Republican challenger, defended Trump on the Russell Brands podcast on Friday, dismissing the idea that there was an overt effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The idea that it was a plan to overthrow the United States government is not true, DeSantis said, and it was something the media made up just to try to squeeze the most out of it and use it for partisan and political gain.

DeSantis sounds almost as delusional as Trump when he denies what we have seen before our eyes in the weeks since the election.

Just ask the Georgian officials who were pressured by Trump to find 11,780 votes or the police officers who were injured on January 6.

Trump may ultimately not be accused of staging an insurrection or sedition. And that would be a shame. For the first time, a president who lost an election tried to cling to power and nullify the votes of millions of Americans.

If that isn’t sedition, it’s hard to figure out what is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/22/opinion/trump-jack-smith.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos