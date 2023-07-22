Manipur horror video: Ashok Gehlot slams PM Modi, says ‘Imagine if Congress were in power in Manipur, what would they have said’





Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a press conference in Jaipur. Photo: ANI Jaipur: On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur and said imagine if the Congress party would have been in power in Manipur, which all Prime Minister Modi would have said. At a press conference in Jaipur, the CM of Rajasthan said, “Prime Minister Modi is visiting different countries around the world, it’s a matter of respect. But, this is his government in Manipur, imagine if Congress was in power there, whatever he (Prime Minister Modi) would have said.” He questioned the Prime Minister for not doing it in Manipur and said, “If Prime Minister Modi could not travel to Manipur, he should have called a meeting and looked into the situation in Manipur.” Gehlot further said that this is the first time the Prime Minister has visited election states and not Manipur. He said: “For the first time I saw a prime minister going to Karnataka, Rajasthan and other places for elections, but not Manipur.” Manipur Police arrested a fifth defendant in a video incident, which went viral on Wednesday. The accused was identified as 19-year-old Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei, police said. At present, police have arrested five defendants in connection with the case, in which two women marched naked and were also sexually harassed. About the incident Two Kuki women were paraded naked, assaulted and raped by a mob in a violently stricken state. The incident took place in the village of B Phainom on May 4, the second day of the clashes. Around 3 p.m. on May 4, about 800 to 1,000 disbelievers carrying weapons entered B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district. First defendant’s house burnt down Meanwhile, another group of mobs resorted to violence setting up the house of the main defendant – Huirem Herodas Meitei – on Thursday evening. This happened a few hours after Meitei’s arrest. He was identified as the man in the green shirt holding one of the women while parading them naked. Three other defendants have been arrested in this case. PM Modi on Manipur video Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the incident in Manipur, saying what happened to the Manipur girls can never be forgiven, the culprits will not be spared.” The opposition, however, attacked the prime minister over the horrific incident demanding a discussion in parliament. India’s Supreme Court hearing the case ordered the Central and Manipur government to take immediate action, saying: “If the government does not act, we will. A gruesome video has gone viral on social media showing two women paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a crowd in Manipur. The video is believed to be two months old and the incident is believed to have taken place on May 4, 2023, the day after heavy clashes broke out in the northeastern state. CM Biren looks at capital punishment Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he would push for a full investigation into the matter. The horrific incident which was reported to CM Biren, more than two months after the FIR entered the case, said strict action would be taken and would push for the death penalty for the accused. Manipur Violence The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 to protest against the proposed inclusion of people from the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/manipur-video-horror-ashok-gehlot-slams-pm-modi-says-imagine-if-congress-was-in-power-in-manipur-what-all-he-would-have-said-article-102035115

